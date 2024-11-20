‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Has Shady Reaction to Opponent’s Big Bankruptcy Blunder

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans were left puzzled after a player blew a trip to Saint Lucia and arguably the game by repeatedly spinning for more letters on a near-finished prize puzzle instead of solving it, leading to a bankrupt. Adding insult to injury, the player who snagged the trip and won the game instead highlighted his mistake with a snarky comment.

On Tuesday, November 19’s episode, Arlando from Kansas City was making progress in a three-word “Places” prize puzzle, which ensured a trip destination to whoever won it. He kept spinning and landed on the $650 wedge. He picked a “P,” which was a big boost as each word started with a P.” Suddenly, the puzzle read as, “‘P_CTURE’-‘PERFECT’ ‘_E_C_ES.”

Surprisingly, he spun again instead of solving and landed on a $500 wedge. He picked an “H.” The puzzle now only had three letters missing. “Good call, there’s one of those,” host Ryan Seacrest assured.

With the prize within grasp, he spun once more. The wheel landed on the Bankrupt this time, and the audience moaned. Seacrest exclaimed, “I don’t know if it could get closer. Ugh!”

Miracle from Georgia did not revel in the misery. She made it a point to solve the puzzle immediately. As she did so, she emphasized how clearly he had laid out the answer for her, bluntly saying, “I have to solve it, Ryan.”

She correctly solved it as, “Picture Perfect Beaches,” winning her the lay-up trip to Saint Lucia worth $9,000. Arlando sheepishly looked her way as she was shamelessly giggling. The round was worth around $18,000 in total including the prize so it swayed the game and she’d go on to win the episode with $27,550.

After the tough break aired, a fan started a Reddit post infuriated by the player’s refusal to solve given it was a prize puzzle, and how he “gifted” it to Miracle.

“Arlando spinning instead of solving made me scream at my TV. Category: Place P_CTURE PERFECT _E_CHES Are you kidding me? During the prize puzzle?” the user wrote.

“Gave Miracle a nice $18k gift,” another fan replied.

“My wife and I screamed at the TV too. It was so obvious,” wrote a third.

“He got too greedy. Or didn’t know the answer,” argued a fourth.

A fifth agreed that the player may have simply not known it, “He didn’t know the answer.”

“We were pretty shocked,” wrote a sixth. “But then I was thinking maybe he just got in the groove of spinning, didn’t really, truly look at the puzzle, just kept spinning?? Like he just spun, would call a letter, look down spin again call a letter…”

“I wanted Miracle to get that puzzle and he had the chance and blew it,” wrote one more.

What did you think of the prize puzzle fail and Miracle’s interesting way of phrasing her solve? Let us know in the comments!