Dan Hennessey, ‘Care Bears’ and ‘Inspector Gadget’ Voice Actor, Dies at 82

Veteran voice actor Dan Hennessey, who voiced Braveheart Lion in the Care Bears and Chief Quimby in Inspector Gadget, has died. He was 82.

According to TMZ, Hennessey passed away on Wednesday, November 13, in his home while he was sleeping due to complications associated with Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement, Hennessey’s family told the outlet, “We are so touched by all those letting us know how he impacted them through his craft, from stage to voice acting and direction. We are warmed by the fact that he provided comfort to a generation of kids around the world by giving voice to beloved animated characters like Braveheart Lion and Fatherbear, who were the personification of his kind and exuberant personality.”

Hennessey was known for providing the iconic voices to many memorable characters from children’s animated series, including Father Bear from Little Bear, Braveheart Lion from Care Bears, Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget, and George Raccoon on The Raccoons.

He also lent his voice to shows such as ALF: The Animated Series, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Beetlejuice, C.O.P.S., RoboCop, Dog City, My Pet Monster, Rescue Heroes, Ultraforce, Dinosaucers, Mythic Warriors, Dog City, and The Adventures of Tintin.

In addition to voice work, Hennessey also served as the voice director for the X-Men animated TV series from the 1990s. He also voiced Ruckus in the popular superhero series.

“That his contributions to voice acting and contagious spirit live on in perpetuity is a unique gift to those who greatly mourn his loss,” his family continued. “He truly was the bravest heart we knew.”

Following the news of Hennessey’s passing, Adrian Hough, who voiced Nightcrawler in X-Men: The Animated Series, took to X to pay tribute. “This is very sad news,” he wrote. “RIP to Dan Hennessey, the man who was such a huge part of not only my entry into the world of the Xmen, but of the whole Xmen animated series. We all mourn.”

Hennessey is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughters, Skye and Eden. His family is asking donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.