‘Wicked’ Preview, ‘Dancing’ Semifinals, Jeff Dunham Gets Scrooged, ‘Night Court’ Returns
With the premiere of the big-screen Wicked just days away, NBC offers a behind-the-scenes look at the epic musical. Dancing With the Stars takes one more ballroom step forward with five couples competing in the semifinals. Comedian Jeff Dunham and his ventriloquist puppets present a new take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. NBC’s revival of Night Court returns with Judge Abby confronting puzzling family matters.
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked
Maybe you’ve heard that a little (kidding) musical named Wicked is coming to the big screen, adapting the long-running hit Broadway show into a two-part cinema extravaganza directed by Jon M. Chu (In the Heights), with the second half arriving next fall. In advance of this weekend’s premiere, NBC (whose parent studio Universal is distributing the film) goes behind the scenes for a special featuring the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), sharing their video diaries, with new footage and the world premiere of a scene from the film. This already feels like the most “Popular” kid on the block.
Dancing With the Stars
They’re so close they can almost feel the weight of the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy. But the five remaining couples must first get past the semifinal round, with each pair performing a final ballroom and Latin routine. Viewers can vote live during the simulcast for their favorites, with a reality-TV star (The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei) a Super Bowl champ (Danny Amendola), a Disney star (Chandler Kinney) and two Olympians (Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher) still in the running.
Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special
The ventriloquist returns for his 13th special, a comedic twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in which he enlists his infamous cast of characters to reenact the holiday classic. Curmudgeonly Walter is a natural for mean old Scrooge, but when he assigns roles to Bubba J, Peanut, Little Jeff, and Achmed, things begin to spiral. Marley’s ghost would be so pleased.
Night Court
The sitcom court is back in session for the reboot’s third season, and Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) needs answers — most critically, to learn whether her new boyfriend, HR rep Jake (Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen), could actually be DA Dan Fielding’s (John Larroquette) son. To find out, she turns to Jake’s mom, Susan (Newhart’s Julia Duffy). In other courthouse news, Wendie Malick (so wonderful on the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking) re-enters the series as Dan’s former fling and ex-convict Julianna, who’s just been hired as the night court’s replacement prosecutor. Expect sparks to fly.
Accused
Debra Winger makes a rare TV appearance in the legal anthology as Margot, a widow whose connection to seductive dance instructor Alexei (Matthew J. Thomas) leads to accusations of fraud and assault on federal officers. Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl and Tony winner Christine Ebersole (Bob Hearts Abishola) costar as friends who invite Margot to Alexei’s popular dance class, where she proves to be a natural. But is she opening herself up to deception?
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (8/7c, Bravo): As Season 14 commences, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley confront life after their marriages collapse, while marketing pro Bozoma Saint John joins the catty circle.
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): The team looks for a murderer amid the chaos of campus protests. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), with the Fly Team off to Warsaw to find an American who was kidnapped with a Ukrainian woman he met on a dating site, and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Fugitive Task Force seeks a team of sophisticated thieves.
- St. Denis Medical (8/7c, NBC): While the staff debates superstitions in the medical comedy, newbie Matt (Mekki Leeper) questions the moral authority and background of the hospital’s chaplain.
- Murder in a Small Town (8/7c, Fox): The body count rises when police chief Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) investigates the deaths of two women found in the forest with their bodies arranged in similar positions.
- Leonardo da Vinci (8/7c, PBS): The second half of Ken Burns’ biographical portrait of the Renaissance artist and scientist covers his waning years, during which he produced his most famous work, the Mona Lisa.
- The Voice (9/8c, NBC): The Playoffs begin, with the coaches leaning on their superstar advisors as they make tough calls, advancing only two performers from each team to the live shows.
- Night Is Not Eternal (9/8c, HBO): Chinese American filmmaker Nanfu Wang reflects on her own cultural heritage in a documentary profiling Cuban activist and freedom fighter Rosa Maria Payá.
- Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards — A Special Edition of 20/20 (10/9c, ABC): An ABC News special explores the intersection of Las Vegas and Nashville on the eve of the Country Music Association awards. Among those reflecting on their success in Vegas: Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Carly Pearce.
- Tales from Oak Island (10/9c, History): A spinoff from the long-running treasure-hunt series unpacks more theories and mysteries regarding the Nova Scotia island.
ON THE STREAM:
- Making Manson (streaming on Peacock): A three-part documentary delves into the mind of the notorious Charles Manson, culling from more than 100 hours of newly revealed audio conversations recorded over 20 years.
- Interior Chinatown (streaming on Hulu): Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang stars in a clever 10-episode meta comedy as Willis Wu, a waiter who dreams of becoming a hero like the TV cops he worships. After witnessing an abduction, he gets his chance, teaming with a glamorous detective (Chloe Bennett) to investigate a case that may be related to the disappearance of his older brother.
- The French Montana Story (streaming on Paramount+): A music documentary profiles French Montana, revealing the Morocco-born rapper’s inspiring immigrant story, raised with two brothers by a single mom in the Bronx as he pursues his hip-hop dreams.