‘Wicked’ Preview, ‘Dancing’ Semifinals, Jeff Dunham Gets Scrooged, ‘Night Court’ Returns

With the premiere of the big-screen Wicked just days away, NBC offers a behind-the-scenes look at the epic musical. Dancing With the Stars takes one more ballroom step forward with five couples competing in the semifinals. Comedian Jeff Dunham and his ventriloquist puppets present a new take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. NBC’s revival of Night Court returns with Judge Abby confronting puzzling family matters.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

Special 10/9c

Maybe you’ve heard that a little (kidding) musical named Wicked is coming to the big screen, adapting the long-running hit Broadway show into a two-part cinema extravaganza directed by Jon M. Chu (In the Heights), with the second half arriving next fall. In advance of this weekend’s premiere, NBC (whose parent studio Universal is distributing the film) goes behind the scenes for a special featuring the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), sharing their video diaries, with new footage and the world premiere of a scene from the film. This already feels like the most “Popular” kid on the block.

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

They’re so close they can almost feel the weight of the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy. But the five remaining couples must first get past the semifinal round, with each pair performing a final ballroom and Latin routine. Viewers can vote live during the simulcast for their favorites, with a reality-TV star (The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei) a Super Bowl champ (Danny Amendola), a Disney star (Chandler Kinney) and two Olympians (Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher) still in the running.

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special

Special

The ventriloquist returns for his 13th special, a comedic twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in which he enlists his infamous cast of characters to reenact the holiday classic. Curmudgeonly Walter is a natural for mean old Scrooge, but when he assigns roles to Bubba J, Peanut, Little Jeff, and Achmed, things begin to spiral. Marley’s ghost would be so pleased.

Night Court

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The sitcom court is back in session for the reboot’s third season, and Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) needs answers — most critically, to learn whether her new boyfriend, HR rep Jake (Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen), could actually be DA Dan Fielding’s (John Larroquette) son. To find out, she turns to Jake’s mom, Susan (Newhart’s Julia Duffy). In other courthouse news, Wendie Malick (so wonderful on the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking) re-enters the series as Dan’s former fling and ex-convict Julianna, who’s just been hired as the night court’s replacement prosecutor. Expect sparks to fly.

Accused

8/7c

Debra Winger makes a rare TV appearance in the legal anthology as Margot, a widow whose connection to seductive dance instructor Alexei (Matthew J. Thomas) leads to accusations of fraud and assault on federal officers. Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl and Tony winner Christine Ebersole (Bob Hearts Abishola) costar as friends who invite Margot to Alexei’s popular dance class, where she proves to be a natural. But is she opening herself up to deception?

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Making Manson (streaming on Peacock): A three-part documentary delves into the mind of the notorious Charles Manson, culling from more than 100 hours of newly revealed audio conversations recorded over 20 years.

(streaming on Peacock): A three-part documentary delves into the mind of the notorious Charles Manson, culling from more than 100 hours of newly revealed audio conversations recorded over 20 years. Interior Chinatown (streaming on Hulu): Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang stars in a clever 10-episode meta comedy as Willis Wu, a waiter who dreams of becoming a hero like the TV cops he worships. After witnessing an abduction, he gets his chance, teaming with a glamorous detective (Chloe Bennett) to investigate a case that may be related to the disappearance of his older brother.

(streaming on Hulu): Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang stars in a clever 10-episode meta comedy as Willis Wu, a waiter who dreams of becoming a hero like the TV cops he worships. After witnessing an abduction, he gets his chance, teaming with a glamorous detective (Chloe Bennett) to investigate a case that may be related to the disappearance of his older brother. The French Montana Story (streaming on Paramount+): A music documentary profiles French Montana, revealing the Morocco-born rapper’s inspiring immigrant story, raised with two brothers by a single mom in the Bronx as he pursues his hip-hop dreams.