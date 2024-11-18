If you’re missing Colin From Accounts—the very funny romantic comedy from Australia from stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer about their characters’ relationship after a dog brings them together—you’ll definitely want to check out a new holiday movie coming to CBS this season. (And if you haven’t watched Colin From Accounts, make that a priority ASAP. It’s streaming on Paramount+.)

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story, a movie from the same creative team as Colin From Accounts. It premieres on Thursday, November 21 at 8/7c.

Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) plans to spend the holidays with her boyfriend and his family—and she’s excited about it—but then her mother calls with some bad news about the beloved family dog: “Nugget is dead … Well, not dead, but not good.” The entire family surrounds the pet.

Steph does travel home to her small Australian coastal hometown, though at first assures her boyfriend she’ll be back in time. But once home, she must confront the chaos of her family, described as less elegant than his. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them.

The family is happy to have Steph home, but of course, things don’t go as planned—and that includes a situation that leads to her wearing an eyepatch. Watch the full trailer above for much more, including a look at what happens to Steph’s eye and her family.

Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story also stars Jenna Owen (Shayla Robinson), Gia Carides (Jodie Stool), Damien Garvey (John Stool), Mandy McElhinney (Aunty Ros), Steve Rogers (Angus ‘Beef’ Robinson), Priscilla Doueihy (Dr. Ella Lander), Claude Jabbour (Hassan Tahleb), Ed Oxenbould (Ryan Stool), Diana McLean (Nan), Alec Snow (Seb Oliver-Hansard), Tara Morice (Josephine Hansard), Lelong Hu (Leon), Tiriel Mora (Dr. Jay), Kerry Armstrong (Tammy), Alexei Toliopoulos (Receptionist), Lacey Mahony (Young Steph), Xavier Diamond (Young Ryan), Reuben (Nugget), Murphy (Nugget Puppy), Dotti (Nugget Teenage), Baba Ganoush (Biscuit), and Harold Peek (Grum Grum). The movie is an Easy Tiger and CBS Studios production.

Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 21, 8/7c, CBS