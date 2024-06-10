Bill Maher Slams Caitlin Clark’s Teammates For Not Defending Her: ‘Women Are Catty’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Bill Maher and Caitlin Clark
HBO/YouTube; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Maher has weighed in on the viral clip of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark being hip-checked by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, blasting Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates for not rushing to defend her.

The Real Time host was joined by author and journalist Abigail Shrier and Reason Magazine editor-at-large Matt Welch when he aired the clip, pointing out how none of Clark’s teammates seemed bothered by the blatant foul.

“See, if this was men, they’d defend each other on their same team,” Maher said on Friday’s (June 7) episode of Real Time. “I mean, men will fight from two teams, but when somebody checks you, who’s on your team, you defend that guy. I’m just saying men have their bad parts. We’re toxic. We’re dogs. Only women would do this.”

“Women are catty,” the controversial host added. “Even the ones on your own team.”

Maher also quoted former NBA player Matt Barnes, who said, “My issue and my question is, where the f*** are her teammates at? I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up… You guys are supposed to be a family. It’s your guys’ f****** job to have her back and to have each others’ backs.”

Bill Maher Defends Biden Criticisms Despite 'Danger' of Trump
Related

Bill Maher Defends Biden Criticisms Despite 'Danger' of Trump

“Now, there’s also a racial element to this, we can’t deny that,” Maher continued. “But I’ll just say, it’s not always racism when a white person succeeds.”

Barnes replied, “And it’s not always racism when Black people hip-check ’em either, right? I think it’s natural for a megastar to come in and people say, ‘I’m kinda tired of hearing about it.'”

“It’s everything,” Maher added. “It’s, women are catty, the league is very lesbian, and [Clark’s] not. And there’s race. There’s a lot going on here.”

Real Time with Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9 c, HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher where to stream

Real Time With Bill Maher

WNBA Basketball

Bill Maher

Caitlin Clark

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Boreanaz in 'SEAL Team'
1
‘SEAL Team’ Final Season: Everything We Know So Far
Chris Potter and Michelle Nolden in 'Heartland'
2
When Is ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Coming to Netflix?
Sig Hansen deadliest catch
3
‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen on Season 20 Challenges & Jake Anderson Reunion
Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 5 - 'Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape'
4
Inside the Brutal ‘IWTV’ Season 2 San Francisco Flashback
Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' set
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Salutes Pat Sajak’s ‘Incredible Run’