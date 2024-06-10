Bill Maher Slams Caitlin Clark’s Teammates For Not Defending Her: ‘Women Are Catty’

Bill Maher has weighed in on the viral clip of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark being hip-checked by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, blasting Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates for not rushing to defend her.

The Real Time host was joined by author and journalist Abigail Shrier and Reason Magazine editor-at-large Matt Welch when he aired the clip, pointing out how none of Clark’s teammates seemed bothered by the blatant foul.

“See, if this was men, they’d defend each other on their same team,” Maher said on Friday’s (June 7) episode of Real Time. “I mean, men will fight from two teams, but when somebody checks you, who’s on your team, you defend that guy. I’m just saying men have their bad parts. We’re toxic. We’re dogs. Only women would do this.”

“Women are catty,” the controversial host added. “Even the ones on your own team.”

Maher also quoted former NBA player Matt Barnes, who said, “My issue and my question is, where the f*** are her teammates at? I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up… You guys are supposed to be a family. It’s your guys’ f****** job to have her back and to have each others’ backs.”

“Now, there’s also a racial element to this, we can’t deny that,” Maher continued. “But I’ll just say, it’s not always racism when a white person succeeds.”

Barnes replied, “And it’s not always racism when Black people hip-check ’em either, right? I think it’s natural for a megastar to come in and people say, ‘I’m kinda tired of hearing about it.'”

“It’s everything,” Maher added. “It’s, women are catty, the league is very lesbian, and [Clark’s] not. And there’s race. There’s a lot going on here.”

Real Time with Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9 c, HBO