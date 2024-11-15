‘The View’ Hosts Vow They’re Not Going Anywhere After Trump Victory

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Despite some (officially denied) rumors that The View might be looking to shake up its current cohost panel in the wake of Donald Trump‘s election, the stars of the show had a defiant message for the incoming president’s supporters on Friday’s (November 15) episode: Get used to us.

After discussing the news that one company is now reportedly offering Trump critics an opportunity to spend up to the next four years of his term cruising around the world (with options to return in a year, two years for the mid-terms, or three years even), the cohosts discussed what their plans are.

While Sara Haines admitted she’s been kicking off Christmas celebrations early to deal with her sadness over the results, Ana Navarro had a more defiant tone, saying, “I’m going to tell Trumpers something. I’m not leaving on a cruise. I’m not leaving on a plane. I’m not leaving on a yacht. I’m not zooming out of here. I’m going to do the exact same thing that I have been doing since 2015 when he came down that escalator. I’m going to fight, I’m going to denounce the injustices. I’m going to protest.”

After discussing what options they might have for where they could move based on their familial heritage and connections, the rest of the cohosts echoed Navarro’s sentiment.

“I’ve got a great place to go to: Italia! But I’m not going anywhere. They like to say we’re all going to leave,” Joy Behar added.

“This is the greatest nation. No one’s leaving,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“None of us are going to leave,” Sunny Hostin exclaimed. “We’re going to be here at 11 a.m. every day speaking truth to power.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the cohosts shared their objections to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being announced as Trump’s incoming Health and Human Services director, and they welcomed embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the incoming administration and his own legal dilemmas.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC