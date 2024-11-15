Will ‘The View’ Add a Pro-MAGA Panelist After Trump Election?

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s current lineup of cohosts features three outspoken liberal panelists (that is, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin), one self-described independent (Sara Haines), and two lifelong conservatives (namely, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro). Despite their differences in traditional political persuasion, all six of them have been consistently critical of Donald Trump before, during, and after his latest campaign for president. Even Griffin, who previously worked for Trump’s first administration, admitted to voting for his opponent Kamala Harris. Now that he’s won, however, there are some questions about whether a shakeup is inevitable. So will the show hire a pro-MAGA cohost in the wake of Trump’s reelection?

According to The Daily Beast, a representative from ABC News has denied a New York Post report that claimed the show is in “panic mode” and planned to add a pro-Trump voice to the panel. However, a source also claimed the show would invite Trump to appear on the show and face the women who he has also insulted (including calling Hostin “one dumb woman” and Goldberg “filthy, dirty, disgusting” and a “loser” on the campaign trail). The source also said the show will bring pro-Trump personalities on as guests of the show, even though Goldberg has pledged she will continue to not say Trump’s name.

However, the sextet in place may be here to stay, as the source told Daily Beast, “This is our third year with this table, and stability on The View hasn’t always been the easiest thing to find, and they’re really connecting. There’s great chemistry.”

Trump isn’t the only one who’s been critical of the show’s coverage of him. Former show star Meghan McCain, for example, recently slammed the show for not having a pro-Trump voice on the post-election show, writing on social media, “It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular.” Later, she continued to bash the show online by calling it, “a radical progressive insane asylum and that is why I left years ago.”

For what it’s worth, the day-after-election show was the most-watched episode in a decade, so the status quo clearly appeals to a certain part of the electorate even in the second Trump era.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC