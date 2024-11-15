‘An Almost Christmas Story,’ Jared Padalecki on ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Silo’ Returns While ‘Sweetpea’ and ‘La Maison’ End

A Disney+ animated short from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón follows a young owl who’s accidentally transported to Rockefeller Center on the iconic Christmas tree. Jared Padalecki joins Fire Country as Bode’s demanding new boss. The sci-fi thriller Silo returns for a second season on Apple TV+, which also features the Season 1 finale of the French fashion soap La Maison. Also ending: the bloody dramedy Sweetpea on Starz.

Netflix

An Almost Christmas Story

Movie Premiere

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, in collaboration with director David Lowery and co-writer Jack Thorne, delivers his third holiday short for Disney+, a charming animated fable that appears to have been delivered from a magical woodshop. The story, inspired by an actual event, follows impetuous young owl Moon (voiced by Cary Christopher), who takes shelter with a broken wing in a tree that to his surprise is soon dispatched from the forest to midtown Manhattan as that year’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Moon’s adventures as he tries to find his way home involve another lost soul, a little girl named Luna (Estella Madrigal), and a trio of pigeons (Natasha Lyonne, Phil Rosenthal and Mamoudou Athie) who are both hindrance and help. John C. Reilly is the troubadour/narrator, singing original songs in the spirit of Burl Ives’ Sam the Snowman from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. ’Tis the season.

Hulu

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

Movie Premiere

The Yule Log: Another Oscar-winning director, Peter Baynton (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse), delivers a whimsical animated mashup of the St. Nick legend and Lewis Carroll in Hulu’s feature-length The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, where St. Nick (Gerard Butler) heads to the enchanted Wonderland to rescue Christmas from the Grinch-like Queen of Hearts (Emilia Clarke). On Hallmark Channel, Christmas with the Singhs (8/7c) stars Anuja Joshi from The Resident, who brings her fiancé Jake (Ben Hollingsworth from Virgin River) home to her family, where the couple deals with cultural and traditional differences.

Eric Milner / CBS

Fire Country

9/8c

Fan favorite Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) joins the firefighter drama Fire Country for what has been reported as a three-episode arc, and not everyone’s a fan of Capt. Camden Casey, who becomes Bode’s (Max Thieriot) new boss as the ex-con moves on to Phase 3 of his training. “It’s my job to make a firefighter out of him—my way,” Camden declares, watching his new charge in action after an airplane makes a fiery emergency landing. Bode’s mom Sharon (Diane Farr) sees the new guy as a sociopath, and he’s not likely to make many friends when he urges Bode to choose between his duties and his family, friends and girlfriend Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila).

Apple TV+

Silo

Season Premiere

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Silo (based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy) goes back underground in an engrossing Season 2 premiere that finds Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) leaving the bleak surface of a blasted and inhospitable planet to explore a neighboring subterranean silo that appears to be abandoned. Flashbacks replay her apprenticeship to Walker (Harriet Walter), whose engineering training helps Juliette navigate a treacherous new/old environment. Most of the episode plays out in suspenseful near-silence as Juliette works her way through this deathtrap. Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), who can also be counted on to bring a quirky twist to tricky material, joins the cast.

Also on Apple TV+: The Season 1 finale of the juicy French-language fashion-house drama La Maison stages an audacious “kamikaze mission” surprise at designer Paloma’s (Zita Hanrot) first couture show for the Ledu maison, which has just been subsumed by the rival Rovel house. The takeover stirs up family and business intrigue for both brands, and by the episode’s end, the metaphorical knives are out.

Starz

Sweetpea

Series Finale 8/7c

The diabolical dramedy Sweetpea ends on a suitably dark note, with covert serial murderer Rhiannon (Ella Purnell) and her captive-turned-collaborator Julia (Nicôle Lecky) both under police scrutiny after the latest tragic incident. Junior detective Marina (Leah Harvey) is sure the deceptively mousy Rhiannon is the killer they’ve been looking for, but can she convince anyone? Rhiannon’s confidence is bracing, but also disturbing, as she declares, “I shouldn’t have to fight this hard to be seen.” Maybe she should be careful what she wishes for.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: