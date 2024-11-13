‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Announces Format With One Huge New Element

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, hosted by Colin Jost, is fast approaching its big premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Fans are excited about the more niche subject matter, new host, and team aspect, but haven’t been clued into the actual gameplay. Now, Jeopardy!’s social media has finally given a full breakdown.

In a post on November 13 titled “Pop Culture Jeopardy! 101,” Jeopardy! announced the format: 81 teams, three finalist teams, and a $300,000 grand prize. The spinoff will feature a tournament structure and introduces a new twist to the franchise—a hidden feature on the game board called a Triple Play. Here’s how it works:

“Each game features three teams of three,” the post read. “Just like regular Jeopardy! there are three rounds of gameplay: Jeopardy! round, Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy. Any player can buzz in, but they cannot discuss their response with their team. Teams are allowed to collaborate on Daily Doubles.”

“In addition to Daily Doubles, there is a BRAND-NEW element hidden on the board called a TRIPLE PLAY. Triple Plays are EXCLUSIVE to Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” the post continues. “A Triple Play gives teams a chance EARN TRIPLE the clue’s value if each team member of the team can correctly provide one of three possible responses. Incorrect responses allow another TEAM TO STEAL.”

It would seem that the Triple Play will function like a Daily Double but the team is only rewarded the big bucks if all three players answer the three-pronged clue correctly. Knowing ambitious Executive Producer Michael Davies, it will all make sense once fans see it in action.

The post also explained Final Jeopardy: “Players collaborate on their Final wagers and what they think the correct response is. The team with the most points advances to the next round of the tournament.”

And finally, the format and schedule was announced: “Out of 81 teams, only three will advance to the final to compete for the $300,000 grand prize and the first-ever title of Pop Culture Jeopardy! champions.” Lastly, there will be three episodes dropping every week starting with the series premiere (see below).

Fans flooded the Instagram and X posts expressing excitement for the spinoff, one writing: “Format drop? Niceeeee! Hopefully the teams drop soon too!”

Another simply wrote, “I CAN’T WAIT!!!!!!!”

“Yay garbage knowledge Jeopardy!” joked a third.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new addition to the Jeopardy!-verse that, of course, offers three big changes, format aside. The first is that it's the first version of Jeopardy! to be exclusively on streaming. In addition, there are three teams of three all huddled around large new podiums instead of three separate contestants (so nine players on stage at once). And, most obviously, the material will all be pop culture based. Fans haven't gotten a full trailer yet, nor have they gotten the list of teams. But last month, fans did get their first glimpse of the set (above). While the offshoot is taped on the Alex Trebek stage like all other Jeopardy! enterprises, it looks totally different, with bigger podiums and a gigantic, glowing, retro-style logo above the stage. Jost joins Ken Jennings who is the host of everything else Jeopardy!, including Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3 coming to ABC in January, 2025.