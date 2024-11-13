<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spirits of Woodstone continue to find themselves captivated by CBS‘s Survivor as the characters of the network’s sitcom Ghosts observe the latest season of gameplay.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the latest promo, Revolutionary War ghost Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is joining the fray as he sits alongside Gilded Age-era spirit Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Prohibition-era singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long).

As the video unfolds, Alberta says, “I still can’t believe Andy flipped! If I were Rachel or Sam, I would be out for revenge.” Her remark sparks some responses from Hetty, who recalls a memory of another time she exacted revenge when Caroline Astor stepped on her dress at a garden party.

The promo drops ahead of Survivor‘s latest episode, “Nightmare Fuel,” which follows the castaways as they must choose wisely as they split themselves into pairs at a crucial multi-staged immunity challenge. The deck is stacked against the castaways when they embark on a journey that can drastically affect their game. Then, different names will be tossed out at camp as paranoia ensues leading into the latest tribal council. You won’t want to miss it!

This is just the latest promo teasing Survivor‘s crossover with Ghosts as CBS previously unveiled fun teasers towards the start of the season. Just like viewers at home, the ghosts of Woodstone can’t get enough of the cutthroat competition at the center of the network’s hit show. Catch the full hilarious promo, above, and don’t miss more of Woodstone’s Ghosts as their latest seasons unfold on CBS.

Plus, catch the latest competition unfolding on Survivor with the newest episode this Wednesday.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS



Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS