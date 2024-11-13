Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its first holiday as the McAllisters and Coopers attempt to come together for Thanksgiving in the episode airing on November 14.

As fans can imagine, there will be plenty of differences at play with the family dynamics, but it’s also the first holiday following the death of Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), which can certainly be tough for anyone going through grief. “When Thanksgiving was coming up, we started talking about how this is Georgie’s first Thanksgiving without his dad,” co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland tells TV Insider.

“And we start talking about how a lot of times in families when the matriarch or patriarch passes away, it’s easy for the families to splinter,” he points out. In this episode, fans will see “Georgie’s desire to try to hold his family together for this first Thanksgiving, even though they’re all going through their own emotional journeys.”

As Holland puts it, Thanksgiving is “a holiday they so closely associate with George Sr.” and for that reason, “Mary [Zoe Perry] just wants to put it out of her mind and not celebrate at all.” And while Georgie is going to do his best to keep his family together, the EP notes, “Mandy realizes pretty early on that it’s hard for Georgie,” and she’ll try to help him.

Such is the case in our exclusive sneak peek, above, as Mandy drops in on Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) to sway them to join in on the holiday so that Georgie can get the Thanksgiving he needs following George Sr.’s loss. Of the journey viewers will take in the Thanksgiving episode, Holland teases, “It’s an up and down and then some tears and then a little more laughter, then some more tears followed by laughter and then tears and then a smile.” In other words, gear up for a rollercoaster.

Check out the exclusive clip, above, and don’t miss Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as it takes on Thanksgiving.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS