Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its first major join-family holiday as the Coopers and McAllisters come together for Thanksgiving.

The episode, aptly titled “Thanksgiving,” is set to air on Thursday, November 14th, and will see Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), Jim (Will Sasso), and Connor (Dougie Baldwin) welcome Mary (Zoe Perry), Missy (Raegan Revord), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) for the exciting shindig.

But as fans of Young Sheldon know, this spinoff series will explore the first Thanksgiving without Cooper family patriarch George (Lance Barber) after he died from a heart attack at the end of The Big Bang Theory‘s prequel. And according to the logline, that will be the struggle of Mandy who tries getting Georgie’s family to join him for the first holiday without his dad.

Although fans will have to wait and see how everything unfolds when the episode arrives, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos that offer plenty of insight including a graveside celebration for Georgie, Mary, and Missy as they visit George as well as the return of Meemaw and Dale. Plus, it appears that Missy is getting a tattoo with Mandy’s supervision.

Scroll down for a closer peek at the action, and don’t miss the highly-anticipated Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Thanksgiving episode when it airs on CBS this November.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8pm ET/PT, CBS