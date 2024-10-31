‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Thanksgiving Episode Brings the Coopers & McAllisters Together (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
The cast of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' for the Thanksgiving episode
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its first major join-family holiday as the Coopers and McAllisters come together for Thanksgiving.

The episode, aptly titled “Thanksgiving,” is set to air on Thursday, November 14th, and will see Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), Jim (Will Sasso), and Connor (Dougie Baldwin) welcome Mary (Zoe Perry), Missy (Raegan Revord), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) for the exciting shindig.

But as fans of Young Sheldon know, this spinoff series will explore the first Thanksgiving without Cooper family patriarch George (Lance Barber) after he died from a heart attack at the end of The Big Bang Theory‘s prequel. And according to the logline, that will be the struggle of Mandy who tries getting Georgie’s family to join him for the first holiday without his dad.

Although fans will have to wait and see how everything unfolds when the episode arrives, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos that offer plenty of insight including a graveside celebration for Georgie, Mary, and Missy as they visit George as well as the return of Meemaw and Dale. Plus, it appears that Missy is getting a tattoo with Mandy’s supervision.

Scroll down for a closer peek at the action, and don’t miss the highly-anticipated Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Thanksgiving episode when it airs on CBS this November.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8pm ET/PT, CBS

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy and Georgie are getting ready to celebrate their first big family Thanksgiving together.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

While the duo are up to most challenges, bringing the Cooper and McAllister families together is sure to cause some mischief.

Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy’s mom Audrey preps some food.

Emily Osment and Craig T. Nelson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

And Mandy helps to welcome guests like Dale.

Emily Osment, Annie Potts, and Craig T. Nelson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

And Meemaw isn’t far behind, joining Mandy and Dale for a moment with

Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Missy is also celebrating with big brother Georgie.

Dougie Baldwin, Craig T. Nelson, Annie Potts, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Dale has a jam session with Mandy’s brother Connor as Meemaw and Mandy look on from the sidelines.

Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Meemaw, Dale, and Mandy take a seat on the couch.

Will Sasso, Annie Potts, and Craig T. Nelson for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy’s dad Jim also makes an appearance in the living room.

Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Will he stick around long enough to see the jam session? Only time will tell as Connor joins the group.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy has a serious chat with her mom.

Will Sasso and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

And gets a comforting hug from her dad Jim.

Rachel Bay Jones and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Audrey and Georgie exchange some words.

Zoe Perry and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie visits him mom Mary.

Raegan Revord and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

And Mandy joins Missy for a tattoo session!

Annie Potts, Craig T. Nelson, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Meemaw and Dale welcome Mandy to the table.

Montana Jordan, Zoe Perry, and Raegan Revord for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Thanksgiving episode
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie, Mary, and Missy visit George’s grave together.

