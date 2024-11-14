Tony Beets has been through it all in the mining world. Viewers of Gold Rush have watched the “King of the Klondike” grow his business amid all the ups and downs while managing an ever-changing family dynamic. The Dutchman faced several challenges that created further strain within the Beets house—so much so that his son Kevin broke away over clashes between the two. Kevin was critical of Tony’s decision-making.

Tony has since given Kevin a chance to show what he could do by leasing him some ground. They negotiated a fair deal with the patriarch receiving 10% of the royalties of whatever his eldest generates. The 40-year veteran even lent him some (albeit older) equipment. Tony’s main operation got off to a nice start with Indian River providing a $750,000 first haul, breaking the record for the most gold first week of a season.

Here Tony opens up about Kevin leaving the nest, what to expect as Season 15 rolls on, and his future.

With this being Season 15, what do you make of the show’s success?

Tony Beets: It does show the rollercoaster ride you’re on as a miner. It has been a great journey. We started out with gold being at $300 or $400 [an ounce]. Now we’re at almost $2,700 American. It has grown in price consistently. It has been a great run.

What was your mindset going into this season after all you endured last year?

We had a bit of a break going into the past season. We had a breather. Going into this season we fixed things and moved some things. We got set up in the Indian River. We weren’t in a real rush so to speak. At the time, some people thought it might be funny, but we took our time to get things in place. Then we got going, and we still did a couple of thousand ounces and did just fine. This year we had everything place and was more off you go.

How did you take in Kevin’s decision to step away and then go off on his own?

I thought it was awesome. There comes a time when you’re kids aren’t kids anymore. They are adults. They have to make their own decisions. They have to fly and do their own thing. I was very happy for him. He probably debated himself for a year so he decided to go into mining. We thought we could really help him to get going. I was impressed and happy to see him get going all by himself.

In the premiere, Kevin and Faith [Teng] sat at the negotiation table and were surprised at how fair a deal you were giving them. They looked a little nervous going in.

You have to keep him a little bit on his toes. I know, even these days, in order to get started with business you need a little bit of help. Someone has to give you a little push or help, whether it’s equipment or money. This was the push to get started on the right foot, which makes such a difference. We were very happy we were able to do that. I’m so happy he decided to go gold mining because that is how we can really help him out.

Then you have the other kids Monica and Michael, who have stepped it up.

I think Kevin appreciates what we do a lot better. Now he has to do things like paying the bills. Mike is running Paradise Hill. He is the boss down there and doing great. Monica still cleans the gold for the two of us. She seems to enjoy that. It all kind of fits in well.

You and your wife Minnie have been together so long. How is it working together and having a successful marriage?

It’s pretty easy. All you have to do is say, “Yes dear.” I think we have a pretty good run. We do pretty much everything together. It’s like I say she does the money and I do the sandbox. That seems to work very well. We don’t interfere with each other’s job in the company. We know if there ever would be an argument, we’re always going to use so don’t bother starting one.

How long have you been together?

We’ve been together for 46 years and married for 44. I’ve known her for 60 years. She was my next-door neighbor.

What do you do to keep her happy?

Minnie likes to go to Mexico for the winter. We enjoy that together. As we get older, it’s nice to have three or four months off to go wherever we want and do whatever we want to do. I think Minnie likes to go to Mexico the most, so happy wife, happy life.

You and Parker Schnabel have had your differences, but what was it like seeing him again for that show photoshoot?

He is busy. I’m busy. He is doing very well. I hope he is doing very well. We don’t meet up that much, but the photoshoot was nice to catch up. Then it’s off you go back to work.

What can you tell us in terms of the challenges you face this season?

The way gold prices are right now, you want to do as much as possible. The challenge is whether can you get enough people, the right people. Do you have enough equipment? Does it keep running? There were a whole bunch of things that we faced. You also have to wonder what the weather is going to do. You wonder what the gold price is going to be. There are a lot of ifs and buts before we hit the end of the season.

How do you see your future within the business? Do you see yourself coming to a point where you would want to enjoy a retirement?

You want to enjoy your life. That is what I’ve been doing every day for the last 40 years that I’ve been mining. I don’t think that will change any time soon. People may ask if I’m going to retire or do this or that. I tell them I’ll leave it in a box. That will be about it.

Well when that time comes, it must be nice to know the business is in good hands with your kids.

We’re very fortunate to be setting the kids up nicely. We’re very fortunate the kids are working with us. I think in the future they will carry it on as long as the gold price is up and there is enough ground to mine. It is nice to work with your kids and see this carried on. It looks like we have enough ground where they can do this for a long time. We are pretty successful that way.

What kind of advice do you pass on to the kids when it comes to them having the life they want?

I want them in a career they really enjoy. They are all adults. If they ever wanted to do something else, my advice to them is to go try it. I tell them, “You don’t have to do what I did. Pursue your own dreams.”

How is it for you to be this reality star when you’re out and about?

I enjoy it. Usually, when people ask for a picture and you talk to them, you make their day. You make these people happy. I think if you can do that, it’s a pretty great thing. I talk to a lot of nice people. Sometimes this comes with perks like when you’re somewhere and let in first and sh*t like that. It has been a very good gig, and I enjoy it.

What kind of impact does this show have on the industry?

It’s nice for people to see what we do, especially when we show we don’t leave a mess behind. We don’t leave a bill for the general public to pay. We change the landscape, but when we do the excavation there is nothing wrong with what we do. It’s the message we like to send. It’s not the mess we make, but what we leave behind. A completely different forest and place for wildlife to live. Once in a while when they do show that on the show. That’s what we like the show to be more about too. Not the mess we make, but the good we leave behind.

