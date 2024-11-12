Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

When executive producer Tia Napolitano told us that Jared Padalecki‘s Camden Casey will “rub a few people the wrong way,” she wasn’t kidding! Just look at TV Insider’s exclusive Fire Country promo ahead of his first episode. (Fun fact: He’s not the only Walker vet in this episode. Jeff Pierre is playing Elijah, brother of Jules Latimer‘s Eve, we’ve confirmed.)

Bode (Max Thieriot) will meet his new boss as he moves on to Phase 3 of his training in the November 15 episode, and while he may be feeling optimistic about his future as a firefighter—and with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), after the exes hooked up in the middle of the heatwave—he’s about to be brought back down to Earth. Jake (Jordan Calloway) warns him that the last phase is tough.

The promo offers a look at Camden giving Bode orders in the field, at the site of an airplane that has made an emergency landing. After, Vince (Billy Burke) says, “He handled himself like a pro, maybe we just—” but Sharon’s (Diane Farr) clearly not a fan as she finishes, “Let the sociopath continue training our son? Okay, let’s try it your way.” (We’re not surprised, given what Farr told us about Sharon’s feelings regarding Camden.)

“I see a lot of things pulling your focus—parents, high school buds, girlfriend,” Camden warns Bode. “You could be excellent. But you have to choose.”

Watch the full promo above for much more, including tension rising between Bode and Vince and the choice Bode has to make.

“[Camden] has very unconventional tactics when it comes to firefighting, when it comes to Bode, when it comes to what rules are meant to be broken,” according to Napolitano. “And I think it’ll be fun. He’s not a villain by any means, but it’ll be fun to see our people have this new real alpha guy in their midst.”

What do you think of Camden in this promo? What are you hoping to see from his arc for Bode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS