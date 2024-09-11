‘Jeopardy!’ Shocker as Mayim Bialik Teases Possible Return to Show

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Despite being axed as Jeopardy! host last December, Mayim Bialik has revealed she is open to returning to the iconic game show.

The surprising news came in a new interview with Fox News Digital, where the The Big Bang Theory actress said she is proud of her work on Jeopardy! and teased a potential return.

When the subject came up of her maybe fronting one of the prime-time versions of Jeopardy!, Bialik hinted that this is something that could happen.

“I’m definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there,” Bialik stated. “That is something that I got to change my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy! So, yeah, it’s something I’m still very proud of. And yeah, we’ll see what happens this season.”

Following the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek in 2020, Jeopardy! invited on a rotating line-up of guest hosts as producers searched for a new permanent host. The show’s former producer Mike Richards was originally selected to take over but abruptly exited the position after controversial comments he made in a 2013 podcast came to light.

Ultimately, in 2022, Bialik and Ken Jennings were named the new permanent hosts, with the pair sharing duties. Bialik and Jennings took turns hosting the regular syndicated broadcast, while the Call Me Kat star also hosted spinoffs, such as Celebrity Jeopardy!

However, after stepping away from the show in solidarity with last summer’s writers’ strike, Bialik would reveal in December 2023 that she had been let go from Jeopardy!.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ News,” Bialik shared in an Instagram post. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies later addressed Bialik’s exit at the Television Critics Association winter 2024 press tour in February, where he explained that “a lot of television stations and other interested parties… wanted more consistency.”

But he also left the door open for Bialik to return to the show in some capacity, noting, “Mayim is a superb host. We hope to continue working with her on prime-time versions. This conversation is ongoing.”

While Jennings has taken over as the permanent host of the syndicated show, as it stands, the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy! has yet to name a host. Could this be where Bialik returns? It should be noted that Bialik’s profile was scrubbed from the official Jeopardy! website earlier this year, which would make her return extra surprising.

Fan opinion was often split when Bialik and Jennings were both hosting, with some criticizing Bialik’s approach to asking questions. However, Bialik told Fox News Digital that she didn’t pay any attention to the haters.

“I didn’t read the comments, which I think is good advice in general,” she shared. “And I think, essentially, that’s all I can say about it. I didn’t read the comments and that’s kind of an old practice of mine to try and maintain sanity. And also, I have a lot of respect for the ‘Jeopardy’ fans because it’s a real legacy. It’s a real legacy fandom, so it’s super important.”

Would you like to see Bialik return to Jeopardy!