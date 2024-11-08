Martha Stewart‘s new Netflix documentary dives into her tumultuous 29-year marriage to Andy Stewart, and her ex-husband and his current wife have responded.

In a Facebook post, Andy’s wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, addressed the Netflix doc Martha. The post, which was signed by Syla and Andy, stated it would be their “only public comment on this subject.”

“As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart – brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known,” Shyla wrote. “No one was more surprised than we when, after being introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago, our connection blossomed into a deep and everlasting love.”

Shyla went on to say that she and Andy have “built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends.”

Continuing, Shyla stated, “Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago. While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage.”

The documentary featured Martha talking about Andy’s unfaithfulness during their marriage, at one point advising young women that if their husband is cheating on them, “he’s a piece of s***.”

In response, Shyla wrote, “The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together.”

Martha and Andy were married from 1961 to 1990 and had a daughter, Alexis, in 1965. In the Netflix doc, which premiered on October 30, Martha talks about Andy’s infidelity and also admits to cheating herself, once sharing a kiss with a man in Florence during her and Andy’s honeymoon.

Concluding her post, Shyla wrote, “We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love.”

Ahead of the doc’s premiere in New York, Martha told People she hasn’t talked to Andy in over 20 years and has “no idea” if he’s seen the film.

