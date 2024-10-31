Martha Stewart Blasts Her Own Netflix Documentary: ‘I Hate Those Last Scenes’

Martha Stewart‘s documentary Martha premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, and it already has its critics, including Stewart herself.

The media mogul spoke to the New York Times about the doc, revealing she wasn’t happy with the final cut and the choices director R.J. Cutler made in the second half of the film. In particular, Stewart said she “hated” the final scenes of the documentary.

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told [Cutler] to get rid of those,” Stewart told the outlet. “And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

She also slammed the second half of the doc for focusing too much on her time spent in Alderson Federal Prison Camp after she was convicted of insider trading and obstruction of justice in 2004.

“It was not that important,” Stewart shared. “The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth… the trial itself was extremely boring. Even the judge fell asleep. R.J. didn’t even put that in. The judge was asleep at the bench. I wrote it in my diary every day.”

The lifestyle guru added that she found it “shocking” that Cutler “used very little” material despite her giving him access to her personal archive. She seemed specifically aggrieved that her grandchildren were left out of the doc, saying, “There’s not even a mention.”

Stewart, who has hosted cooking shows with Snoop Dogg, also revealed she requested for rap music to be used as the doc’s soundtrack, a suggestion which she says the director ignored.

“I said to R.J., ‘An essential part of the film is that you play rap music.’ Dr. Dre will probably score it, or [Snoop] or Fredwreck. I said, ‘I want that music.’ And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me,” she stated.

Stewart didn’t entirely hate the film, though, as she told the publication, “I love the first half of the documentary. It gets into things that many people don’t know anything about, which is what I like about it.”

She also said she hopes the doc can inspire women. “So many girls have already told me — young women — that watching it gave them a strength that they didn’t know they had,” she shared. “And that’s the thing I like most about the documentary. It really shows a strong woman standing up for herself and living through horror as well as some huge success.”

Responding to Stewart’s criticisms, Cutler told the NYT “I am really proud of this film, and I admire Martha’s courage in entrusting me to make it. I’m not surprised that it’s hard for her to see aspects of it.”

He added that Martha is “a movie, not a Wikipedia page,” noting, “It’s the story of an incredibly interesting human being who is complicated and visionary and brilliant.”

