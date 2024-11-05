Martha Stewart’s ‘Savage’ Comeback About Marital Affairs Sparks Wild Fan Reaction

Martha Stewart opens up about everything in her new Netflix documentary Martha, including her 29-year marriage to Andy Stewart and the cheating that happened on both sides.

There is one moment, in particular, though, that has captured viewers’ attention. When discussing Andy’s extramarital affairs, the lifestyle guru states, “Young women, listen to my advice… if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***. Get out of that marriage.”

When a producer interrupts to ask, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” Martha quickly replies, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

“I’m sorry but this took me OUT!” wrote one fan on X.

“Girl she said it fast too,” replied another.

“She’s so unserious,” another said.

Another added, “She didn’t flinch. Gave me chills,” while one fan called her “a savage.”

“The Martha Stewart document [sic] is good. lol Martha is a savage low key. I think her divorces were her karma due to her affairs in which she always said “were nothing,”” said another.

Another joked, “Martha Stewart did some girl math in her documentary!”

In the R.J. Cutler-directed doc, Martha admits to kissing a “very handsome guy” at a cathedral in Florence on her honeymoon while Andy was at the hotel.

“He didn’t know I was married,” she said of the mystery man. “I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced.”

She also confessed to a “very brief affair” with a “very attractive Irish man” while she was working as a stockbroker in the late 1960s. However, the media mogul said the fling was “nothing” and not something she’d have ever broken up her marriage over.

Martha discusses Andy’s various affairs in the doc, including one incident where he allegedly cheated on her with a female employee who was living on their property.

The former couple divorced in 1990, a decision Martha says was Andy’s. “He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I. He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman,” she states in the film. “But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly.”

Martha, Streaming, Netflix