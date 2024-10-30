Martha Stewart Says Ex-Husband Cheated Repeatedly & ‘Was Not Satisfied at Home’

Martha Stewart is revealing all in the Netflix documentary Martha, which was released today, Wednesday, October 30, including the affairs she and her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, had during their marriage.

Speaking to People about the doc, the media mogul said, “I just hope that everyone gets a few life lessons from the film and understands what’s been going on.”

Part of the doc focuses on Martha’s relationship with Andy, whom she was married to from 1961 to 1990. The former couple share a daughter, Alexis, who was born in 1965. Despite almost 30 years of marriage, Martha reveals how cheating marred their relationship.

According to People, early in the film, Martha reminisces about kissing a “very handsome guy” at a cathedral in Florence on her honeymoon while Andy was back at the hotel.

“He didn’t know I was married,” the lifestyle guru says of the man she smooched. “I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced.”

She also admits to a “very brief affair” with a “very attractive Irish man” while she was working as a stockbroker in the late 1960s. However, she describes the fling as “nothing” and not something she would have broken up her marriage for.

As per the film, Andy told the producers he “didn’t stray” until Martha had.

“He was not satisfied at home,” Martha says in the doc. “I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few.”

One of these girls was an employee of the couple who needed a place to stay, and so Martha invited her to move into an apartment in a barn on her and Andy’s property.

“When I was traveling, Andy started up with her,” Martha shares. “It was like I put out a snack for Andy.” She goes on to say she confronted them about the affair, adding, “I kicked her out immediately. You know, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ Andy betrayed me right on our property. Not nice.”

Martha also shares personal letters she wrote at the time, in which she writes to Andy, “I am agonizingly jealous of your other women.”

The pair divorced in 1990, a decision Martha says was Andy’s. “He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I. He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman,” she explains. “But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly.”

At the New York premiere of Martha on October 21, Martha told People she hasn’t talked to Andy in over 20 years and has “no idea” if he’s seen the film.