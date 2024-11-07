Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View were visibly demoralized on Thursday’s (November 7) episode as they reacted to Kamala Harris‘ concession speech and reflected, once again, on Donald Trump‘s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Joy Behar, for one, admitted that she was feeling much less gracious than she was on Wednesday when she praised the democratic system for working. “Today, I don’t feel well. Yesterday, I felt better. Maybe it was the valium. But today I feel like we lost the Senate, Supreme Court, the executive branch, and the House [of Representatives] is on the verge of going to him. It’s pathetic. There are no checks and balances. A completely intelligent, qualified woman lost to a guy who was simulating sex with a microphone. I mean, come on America.”

Sunny Hostin then continued to share her dispirited reaction to the outcome and Harris’ speech, saying, “I felt saddened when I saw her, primarily because this is the kind of leadership we could have had… The country missed out on that, the leadership of moving forward, not going back, the leadership of someone that was trying to unify the country… It’s just going to become more divisive under someone like Donald Trump.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin went on to praise Harris for campaigning “admirably” and said there should be some discussion in the Democratic party about whether she had enough time to be successful. However, she suspected that many of Trump’s voters weren’t won over. “Some of these people would say, ‘I don’t like him. I don’t like the things he says. But I felt like my life was better under him.’ I think that a lot of Democrats missed the moment,” she explained.

“What about a postmortem on the Republican party?” Hostin challenged.

“They just swept, though,” Griffin countered.

Griffin went on to dismiss arguments that Harris should’ve talked more about the war in Gaza or abortion rights and focused on “pocketbook issues.”

“A district that’s 97 percent Latino went 75 percentage points for Donald Trump. Why?” Griffin continued.

If the question was rhetorical, Hostin didn’t care. “Misogyny,” she quickly answered before Griffin could finish her thought.

“No, it’s on the border!” Griffin then shouted. “They are on the doorstep and they were begging people to care about it for years!”

As the crosstalk escalated, Whoopi Goldberg then spoke up in her capacity as moderator, saying, “Knock knock. Who’s there? Oh my gosh, it’s Whoopi.”

Goldberg then went on to say that the reason for high grocery and gas prices was corporate greed, not Joe Biden’s administration.

After Goldberg’s take, the mood lightened when Behar’s phone went off and Goldberg joked, “You wanna get it?”

“We have to be able to laugh at something,” Hostin said.

