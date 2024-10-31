Is Sam Really Dead? 5 Ways ‘General Hospital’ Could Bring Kelly Monaco Back

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Every soap opera fan knows no one is ever truly gone in the world of soaps. Characters are seemingly killed off, only to be brought back years later. The possibilities are endless.

Kelly Monaco‘s exit from General Hospital has garnered outcry from fans who have watched her play the fiercely beloved Sam McCall for 20 years. Her character died on the soap in the October 30 episode, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the last we’ll see of her in the show.

Given soap history, there are a number of ways Monaco could return to GH (if she wants that). Let’s break down the most plausible (and implausible) theories.

1. Sam has a twin.

It’s a soap tale as old as time. A mysterious twin pops up out of nowhere. It’s already happened with Jason and Drew (and countless others). Why couldn’t the same happen with Sam? Surprisingly, a twin for Sam has not been a storyline for her character (yet).

2. Alicia Montenegro returns.

Technically, Sam does have a doppelgänger, who is still alive out there. Monaco only appeared for a handful of episodes as Alicia Montenegro in 2005, but as far as we know, she’s still kicking and likely in prison. Could she escape and head to Port Charles?

3. Sam faked her death.

For reasons we don’t even need to understand right now! Plenty of characters have faked their deaths only to make a grand re-entrance years later. Sam didn’t die offscreen, so this makes the theory a little more complicated, but it’s still doable!

4. This is all a dream.

Look, all Sam McCall fans hope this is the case. Monaco’s departure is a shocking blow to the fandom. We all just want to wake up and forget this whole exit ever happened. A dream scenario doesn’t really fit in the world of GH, especially since it could erase Lulu Spencer’s return, but it’s not impossible. Maybe Sam just had a really bad nightmare.

5. Monaco could return to Port Charles as Livvie Locke.

This is far-fetched, but I’m a Port Charles fan for life. Before she was Sam McCall, Monaco played Livvie Locke on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles. Supposedly, Livvie’s death was confirmed in 2013, but, again, this is the world of soaps. They tried to retcon the whole Caleb/Livvie storyline on General Hospital, but I still believe there’s a way Livvie could be lurking around!

Do you think Monaco will ever return to General Hospital? If so, how would you like her to come back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC