‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Treats Fans to Tour of Show’s Refurbished Home (VIDEO)
Wheel of Fortune viewers get to see the revamped set as part of Season 42 night after night, but Maggie Sajak took fans backstage to see the game show’s revamped inner workings for the first time.
In an Instagram video shared on Thursday (November 7), Maggie introduced the refurbished green room and her dressing room. The MTV Cribs-style video began with Pat Sajak’s daughter and social media correspondent getting a door-knock and saying, “Oh hey, welcome to my crib.” She shared that both spaces, along with the new set, were “redid over the summer.”
First, Maggie escorted followers into the new green room, which had a chic cream-colored motif and a wrap-around modular couch. On one side, the room had a WoF-pattered wall, and on the opposite wall, there were photos of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.
Next, Maggie took fans to her dressing room, which had a retro-gold sign on the door with her name engraved. Inside is where she films “The Spin” bonus segments for social media on a periwinkle blue sofa. There a piece of art combining Minnie Mouse with the WoF wheel, and on the coffee table was a special surprise: her dad’s cover edition of TV Guide Magazine (shameless plug). Below a shelf, there was a fridge for just kombucha and fan mail. “I need to go do some work, but come back soon, though!” Maggie concluded.
Fans spun to the comments section loving the video and appreciated the sweet reminder of her dad.
“That couch looks SO comfy!” one fan wrote.
“YAY, a picture of dad on the Wheel-y round coffee table!!!” wrote another.
“Your crib is unique Maggie, I like the couches and wallpaper,” wrote a third.
“Pat would definitely approve! Have Fun!!!” gushed a fourth.
Meanwhile, Seacrest is settling into the big gig as the official replacement for Sajak after four decades. His debut month brought in WoF’s strongest ratings month in the past three years That said, no transition is letter-perfect.
In September, Seacrest suffered what fans dubbed his “first blooper”, involving a delayed reaction to rewarding a bonus round. Fans also called out the host for ruling against another player before the timer was up. And there have been a few on-screen “glitches,” and some let-down trip destinations (Salem, Massachusetts?). This week, Seacrest was called out multiple questionable mispronunciation allowances, fans arguing his predecessor would have been more strict.