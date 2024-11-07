Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune viewers get to see the revamped set as part of Season 42 night after night, but Maggie Sajak took fans backstage to see the game show’s revamped inner workings for the first time.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday (November 7), Maggie introduced the refurbished green room and her dressing room. The MTV Cribs-style video began with Pat Sajak’s daughter and social media correspondent getting a door-knock and saying, “Oh hey, welcome to my crib.” She shared that both spaces, along with the new set, were “redid over the summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

First, Maggie escorted followers into the new green room, which had a chic cream-colored motif and a wrap-around modular couch. On one side, the room had a WoF-pattered wall, and on the opposite wall, there were photos of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Next, Maggie took fans to her dressing room, which had a retro-gold sign on the door with her name engraved. Inside is where she films “The Spin” bonus segments for social media on a periwinkle blue sofa. There a piece of art combining Minnie Mouse with the WoF wheel, and on the coffee table was a special surprise: her dad’s cover edition of TV Guide Magazine (shameless plug). Below a shelf, there was a fridge for just kombucha and fan mail. “I need to go do some work, but come back soon, though!” Maggie concluded.

Fans spun to the comments section loving the video and appreciated the sweet reminder of her dad.

“That couch looks SO comfy!” one fan wrote.

“YAY, a picture of dad on the Wheel-y round coffee table!!!” wrote another.

“Your crib is unique Maggie, I like the couches and wallpaper,” wrote a third.

“Pat would definitely approve! Have Fun!!!” gushed a fourth.