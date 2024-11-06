Donald Trump Wins 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

It’s official! Donald Trump has been elected the 47th President of the United States. This will be Trump’s second time taking the nation’s highest office with a stunning win over Vice President Kamala Harris after a contentious campaign. He previously defeated Hillary Clinton in the electoral college in the 2016 election.

The results were officially called shortly after 5:30am ET on Wednesday, November 6 when news networks declared Trump winner of Wisconsin to make him President-elect and send him back to the White House. His electoral college vote total reached 276 with Harris stood at 217, and unable to catch him in the polls.

Donald Trump first declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election for the Republican party again immediately after he lost (though did not concede victory) to Joe Biden in 2020 and left the White House in January 2021. Though he did face several primary challengers from top GOP names like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, he coasted to re-nomination and was officially nominated at the Republican National Convention in July, where he introduced running mate JD Vance and gave an acceptance speech before 20 million at-home viewers.

Joe Biden, the incumbent, also handily won the Democratic primary against his challengers, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, but after his June debate with Trump, he faced pressure to step down from the ticket and ultimately did so in July, endorsing the vice president for the role in his stead. She was officially nominated at the Democratic National Convention in August and delivered an acceptance speech that was watched by more than 26 million.

Harris’ campaign, though brief, was a storied affair, with dozens of A-list celebrities attending her rallies and/or endorsing her campaign, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce Knowles, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Meaghan Thee Stallion, Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Kerry Washington, Will-i-am, Harrison Ford, Sam Elliott, Jennifer Aniston, LeBron James, and so many more.