‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Reveals Sweet Secret About Baby Daughter Piper

Drew Scott has been opening up about his five-month-old daughter, Piper, and how she’s finally starting to recognize the difference between him and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott.

The Property Brothers stars appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, November 7, where Drew spoke about his growing family. Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their second child on June 5, 2024. The couple also share a two-year-old son, Parker, who was born on May 4, 2022.

“Piper, she’s a little sweetheart,” Drew said, per People. “We have Parker and Piper, P ‘n P Music Factory I call them. She’s such a little sweetheart.”

“She’s so different than Parker,” he continued. “Parker’s only two years earlier, but I forgot everything I learned with him, so it’s like starting over again fresh. Like how do I maximize changing a diaper efficiently?”

Drew also revealed that his daughter “is now starting to recognize it’s not me” when his twin brother Jonathan is playing with her.

Speaking about his niece and nephew, Jonathan said, “Parker, as soon as I show up, he’s so excited, he wants to dance with me and read. Now Piper has officially started to recognize me because, for the first several months, she was confused as to why daddy shaved.”

“And got older looking and more wrinkled and more gray,” Drew quipped.

“But now she smiles and she’s so excited and I can tell already,” Jonathan added. “Our kids are 7 and 9, boy and a girl as well and like I am the goof. I am a total immature clown but I’m going to bring all that energy as well to that house.”

Jonathan is the stepfather to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel‘s son Charlie and daughter Elsie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

Drew noted that Piper immediately took to his brother, explaining that the first moment he and his wife handed her over to Jonathan, “smiles and everything.” However, it was a different story when it came to the twins’ mom, Joanne Scott.

“The first moment handing her to my mom, cries right away,” Drew recalled. “My mom hates it, it kills her. My mom was like, ‘Can you print off a bunch of pictures of my face and put it around her crib.’ I’m like, ‘Do we want to scar the child? Or do we want her to like you?’”

Drew and his brother Jonathan are best known as the co-hosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers, the home renovation program that features Drew as the realtor and Jonathan as the contractor. The show’s success has led to various spinoffs, including Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: at Home, and Property Brothers: Forever Homes.

