Home renovation regulars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are building out their portfolio with a brand-new HGTV series. Instead of focusing on A-listers (like Celebrity IOU) they’re getting back to their roots.

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers will premiere on the network that launched the eponymous Property Brothers to fame on Wednesday, November 13. The series will see the brother-brother pair transform problematic properties for frustrated families into more livable, lovable spaces.

Season 1 will consist of six episodes and air weekly at 9 p.m. ET, and Drew and Jonathan are co-starring and serving as executive producers.

The big news was announced via a press release from Warner Brothers on Wednesday (October 16), and a quick Instagram video from the pair in which they held up a paper sign mid-reno.

“You have a house that you hate and it stresses you out… Who You Gonna Call?! Property Brothers!” the caption read. Don’t miss the series premiere of “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers” November 13!”

Fans flooded the comments with excitement for the series, one writing: “Can’t get enough of you two. Can’t wait to see the transformation of your parent’s house!!” “Can’t wait I love all of your shows,” wrote another. “Help!!! I hate my house,” begged a third. The press release from HGTV’s parent company shed further (ideally natural!) light on what the new show is all about.

“We get the frustration because oftentimes the original layout found in older houses doesn’t make the best use of the space,” Jonathan said in the statement. “Drew and I know we can make these homes so much better.”

The premise is as follows: “The series will showcase the Brothers as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to transform dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love. Homeowners will rely on the Brothers’ vision and expertise to enhance the function, floorplan and amenities of their existing property—in hopes the updates also relieve the stress, anxiety and chaos caused by bad design.

“The Brothers will confer with clients to understand their home’s shortfalls and make a game plan to address what’s not working for them. With a set budget, Drew and Jonathan will take down walls, tear out kitchens and reconfigure living areas, assessing any hidden damage along the way that could impact the homeowners’ wish lists. They’ll reassure the families throughout the daunting renovation process and offer encouragement in emotional moments as they say goodbye to original rooms that hold treasured family memories.”

The press release also detailed what’s in store in the series premiere: “Jonathan will meet Johnny and Jackie, who love the size and location of their Los Angeles home, but admit it feels cramped for them, their young son and five rescue dogs. Exhausted by maneuvering for space, whether stepping on toes to prepare meals, bumping into each other on blind corners or simply using the front door, the family will lean on Drew and Jonathan to reimagine the home with an open concept, a large sliding door to add lots of natural light and greater access to the yard, as well as a redesigned kitchen and laundry room to better accommodate people and pets alike.”

“We see the potential when we walk in and find boxy layouts and isolated spaces,” Drew shared in the announcement. “Transforming a home to truly suit a family’s needs will create a better environment and happier home life for everyone.”

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers premieres Wednesday, November 13 at 9 p.m. E.T., and will be available to stream the same day and time on Max® and discovery+.