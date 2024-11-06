‘Jeopardy!’: How Does Greg Jolin Compare to Recent Champs?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, November 6 episode of Jeopardy!]

Greg Jolin has been dominating Jeopardy! this week. On Wednesday, November 6, he hit the buzzworthy milestone of qualifying for the 2025 Tournament of Champions. So, how does Jolin compare to his fellow ToCers? Fans were left wondering and got an answer from the man himself.

Jolin, who arrived on his 40th birthday and has taken a page from Ben Chan’s book with a perfect Final Jeopardy record, entered with a four-day total of $110,402. Ken Jennings noted this was a big one for the professional Magic: The Gathering player, as a fifth win meant a ToC invite was in the cards. With that, the system specialist and accountant from Raymond, New Hampshire, faced Adrienne Clermont, an ER doctor originally from Ithaca, New York, and Derek Hieronymus, a sales director from Hutto, Texas.

In the Jeopardy! round, the ponytailed power player bounced back from a miss on the first clue to nearly sweep a TV category. Meanwhile, Hieronymus found the first Daily Double with a momentary lead, wagering $3,000 or half his earnings proved wise as he missed the clue. Jolin led with $5,800, Hieronymus had $3,400, Clermont $1,800.

In Double Jeopardy, Hieronymus found the second Daily Double with a chance to retake the lead. However, in perhaps a once bitten twice shy moment, he only wagered $2000 of his $5,400, getting the “ALL THE LIGHT WE CAN SEE” clue correct as “solar wind,” remaining in second place. Clermont found the last Daily Double, nearly going all in with $4,000, and she aced the “ORDINAL PHRASES” clue as “Eighth Wonder of The World.” Jennings noted it was a “much tighter game.” But much like her fellow challenger, an all-in wager against a strong champ would have been the best bet and prevented a runaway.