‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Unable to Election Night Episode Left Raging — See Who Won

Jeopardy! fans felt shortchanged by Tuesday, November 5’s episode, as the 2024 presidential election coverage preempted the quiz show across all major networks during its normal time slot. For those who missed it, the reigning champ truly hit his stride, even though his opponents missed their moment in front of a national audience.

Greg Jolin, a system specialist and accountant from Raymond, New Hampshire, entered a three-day champ with a total winnings of $75,002. Having gone 3/3 on Final Jeopardy, he’s become a “model of consistency,” as Ken Jennings has grown fond of saying. He faced Chuck Rea, a director of software engineering originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Priscilla Gruenewald, a retired writer and editor from Nipomo, California.

In the Jeopardy! round, Jolin surged ahead with $9,800 (and a $3000 Daily Double), while Gruenewald finished with $800, and Rea with $2,800. In Double Jeopardy, Jolin made the game’s memorable move. With $16,000 at the time, he wagered $10,000 even on the second Daily Double. “Oh wow, that’s a big bet!” Jennings remarked. The “ANIMALS ON THE MAP” clue was, “This city in Erie County is home to the Nickel City Opera. He aced it as “Buffalo,” and it was game over from there.

By Final Jeopardy, Jolin cruised to a runaway with a dazzling $30,200, while Rea had $7,400 (getting the last Daily Double) and Gruenewald $6,000; respectable scores but nowhere close to the champ.

The “PHRASE ORIGINS” clue was, “In 1935 an article popularized this term for the part of the U.S. where residents were “depending on rain.” Everyone was correct with “The Dust Bowl.” Jolin, maintaining his pristine Final Jeopardy record, emerged a four-day champ with an astounding $35,400 and $110,402 total.

Fans flooded social media, applauding Jolin, who seems to be morphing into quite the powerhouse, but feeling frustrated that the quiz show didn’t find a workaround for Election Night, and for the two players who were one-and-done.

In the Reddit thread for the episode, one fan wrote: “My condolences go out to Priscilla Gruenwald and Chuck Rea, who probably won’t get to hold viewing parties to celebrate being on Jeopardy.”

“Curious as to what percentage won’t see the episode do some other thing happening in the US. I’m one of them….” wrote another.

A fourth remarked, “Just over half (108 of 209) stations, accounting for just over half (53.6%) of all households.”

Other fans in the thread focused on the game and had positive takes to share: “Greg was very impressive. Probably my favorite contestant this season because he has the guts to go for it on DD,” wrote a fifth.

“It’s a shame so many will be deprived of the line “we won’t have time to finish of Mary Queen of Scots, the way the executioner did,”” quipped a sixth on a Jennings joke about an uncovered clue.

“Ballsy 10K DD wager,” wrote a seventh. “It’s just good strategy. It’s a second-row clue. Greg would still have the lead if he missed with time to rebuild. If he gets it right, it’s close to over. It just makes sense.”

Jolin chimed in to the thread to share why he felt confident betting so much: “Additionally, it’s a very well-pinned second row clue. “Animals on the Map” severely restricts the possible answer space.”

Jeopardy! has ensured fans didn’t miss out because of Election Night in the past. During the 2022 Tournament of Champions (which aired during midterms), producers put together that instant-classic “Exhibition Game” featuring Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider (and a cursing Jennings). This time, no dice!

What did you think of the game? Were you able to watch it? And can Greg Jolin keep it up? Let us know in the comments section below!