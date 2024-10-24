‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Gives Update on Burzek Wedding Planning

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Considering how long it took for Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) to get as close as they are to a wedding on Chicago P.D., we’re not surprised that there are going to be steps to the altar this season.

The wedding is “definitely going to happen,” showrunner Gwen Sigan promises TV Insider. “In our minds, it’s just been fun to sort of imagine the planning process and what the heck they’re talking about at home that we don’t get to see. So we do have some snippets of that coming up in a future episode that you’ll get in their heads about what they’re thinking about the wedding and how they’re planning it and how it’s all going.”

Burgess and Ruzek, after a relationship earlier in the series, became the will they/won’t they couple of Chicago P.D., finally getting back together while raising Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) together and eventually getting engaged (again) last season.

“What we want to do is show an authentic long-term relationship. They’re getting married and they are each other’s person. They’re each other’s kind of foundation and rock and sounding board. We’ll have the wedding in sort of the later end of the season, but until then, we will always get to see them coming back together as a family unit and dealing with problems as couples do,” Sigan previously told us of Burgess and Ruzek’s relationship in Season 12.

“It’s not easy, necessarily, but the two of them are now looking at it from a focus of, ‘What’s good for our family? What’s good for the pair of us?” she continued. “It was fun to remember that they’re two separate people still so all their stories don’t need to be about them as a couple, and they’re going through a lot independently. And they still deal with it all together, but we see independent parts of their identity and who they are and also how it transforms this year when new opportunities arise for both of them and how that affects them in ways as a family unit, but also just as independent people.”

But when it comes to looking ahead to the wedding itself, Flueger pointed out that the kind of show this is has to be taken into account.

“Either the whole team will show up and will be bloodied and bruised, or I guess maybe it’ll open with it and maybe the wedding gets shot up, I don’t know,” he suggested to us. “I don’t know. How can you do a case of the week and do a wedding all at the same time? It’ll be interesting to see how they pull it off.”

He also knows who he wants to be on the guest list. “I actually hope that Tracy [Spiridakos, who played Hailey Upton] and Jesse [Lee Soffer, who played Jay Halstead] and maybe Jon Seda [Antonio Dawson] come back,” shared Flueger. “We can do a little bit of a reunion. That’s my hope, but we’ll see what happens.”

What are you hoping to see from the Burzek wedding and planning? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC