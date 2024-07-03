Christina Applegate Shares Her Bucket List Items For ‘The Days I Have Left’

Christina Applegate knows exactly what she wants to do amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis – she shared her list of wishes with family, friends, and fans on X on Wednesday July 3.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” she wrote for her 1.6 million followers. “I want to work with Shirley MacLaine.”

“And do shots with Cher,” she added. “And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

It appears working with MacLaine may be at the top of Applegate’s list. Just last month, Applegate first posted about working with the six-time Academy Award nominee known for her roles in Terms of Endearment, Steel Magnolias, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

“I wish I could work with Shirley MacLaine. That’s all,” she posted. “Woke up and that dream I have had for my whole life, washed over me. And I wept for a minute. And I’m sure I will again. Oh, and Shirley, I don’t have your number anymore so.”

Though the two have never worked together before, they have both played the lead role in different productions of Sweet Charity. Applegate performed in the 2005 Broadway production of the musical. MacLaine took on the role in the 1969 film.

Applegate’s wishes for her career moving forward come three years after she first announced she was diagnosed with MS. The actress confirmed her diagnosis in August 2021 also via X.

“A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote in 2021. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

MS is a long-lasting but unpredictable chronic disease of the central nervous system. According to Mayo Clinic, the “immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body” causing some with MS to lose the ability to walk. Others may experience long periods of remission. While there are treatments to help speed recovery from attacks, there is currently no cure for MS.

The 52-year-old actress has since used her platform to document the obstacles she faces as someone living with chronic illness. This past March, Applegate launched her podcast MeSsy with cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler to address their own day-to-day struggles. Guests on the podcast include Katie Couric, Jean Smart, and Jennifer Esposito.

“Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere,” she wrote online in June. “Love you.”