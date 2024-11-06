The panel of Morning Joe took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning (November 6) to digest the news of Donald Trump winning a second presidential term in the 2024 election.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist, and Jonathan Lemire all appeared alarmed by the results, with Scarborough calling it “the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984.”

The long-time news anchor added that he found the result “stunning,” noting that Trump won “in dominating fashion” and that the Democratic party has been “wiped out.”

“America, first of all, is far more to the Right than any time in our lifetimes,” Scarborough said. “Even going back to the Reagan years. And Donald Trump won in dominating fashion. But he did that along with other Republican candidates in the Senate races and the House races. They’re likely to dominate all branches of government for the next several years.”

A shocked Lemire tried to put the historic victory into context, saying, “[Trump] was impeached twice. He botched the handling of the pandemic. He faced four criminal cases. He inspired January 6th. And he won anyway. And now he will return to office with few guardrails internally, encouragement from Moscow and other foreign adversaries, and a Supreme Court that has said that his power is largely unchecked.”

Panelist Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator from Missouri, gave the most damning indictment, admitting, “I think we have to acknowledge that Donald Trump knows our country better than we do.”

“I think he figured out that anger — and frankly, fear — were way more powerful than appealing to people’s better angels,” she continued. “That anger and fear were going to work in this election. Whether you’re afraid of immigrants or afraid of people who are trans, he figured that out. And I think we all thought everyone’s better angels would prevail. Turns out, the better angels went on vacation when Donald Trump came down the escalator. And they haven’t returned.”

Fellow co-host Geist noted how Trump’s voters disregarded many of the objections against him and his policies because they “believe that he is a victim.”

“And they believe that he carries their grievance with him and now back to the White House,” he added. “Whether it’s generals coming out calling him a fascist, whether it’s a long line of elites, celebrities coming out for Kamala Harris, a largely adversarial news media against Donald Trump—he withstood it all. And they didn’t like that. They didn’t like that it was him against the world.”

You can watch the full Morning Joe segment in the video above.