Amanda Bynes Shares Update Amid Ongoing Health Battles

Amanda Bynes has taken to social media to share an update on her health and weight loss journey, revealing she’s recently dropped six pounds.

The All That alum took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 5, where she posted a screenshot of a step counter app, which revealed she’d walked 14,895 steps and a distance of 6.60 miles that day. The image also showed her flight count as 12.

“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now ,” Bynes captioned the screenshot, which also noted she’d burned 481/320 CAL.

The Amanda Show star has been open about her weight loss journey and her mental health issues over the years. According to Us Weekly, in March, Bynes shared an Instagram Story where she revealed she’d “gained over 20 lbs” over the course of several months “from being depressed.”

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean,” she added.

In that same post, the What I Like About You actress revealed she weighed “162 lbs” at the time and was hoping “to get back to 110 lbs.”

Bynes rose to fame through her various roles on Nickelodeon shows and went on to headline several movies, including She’s the Man and Hairspray. However, she stepped away from the industry in 2010 after her role in Easy A.

Since then, Bynes has been involved in various controversies, including multiple arrests. She was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a police vehicle in Los Angeles in 2010 and hit with another DUI arrest in 2014.

She’s also battled multiple mental health crises, including being placed on psychiatric hold in 2014. Bynes’ mother was granted a conservatorship over her daughter until 2022, when Bynes successfully petitioned to terminate the arrangement. In 2023, she was again placed on a psychiatric hold after she flagged a bystander for help and called 911 following a psychotic episode in Los Angeles.

After taking a break from the limelight, Bynes returned to social media in March 2024 amid the airing of Investigation Discovery’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The four-part docuseries shared behind-the-scenes details from the world of children’s television from the late 1990s to the early 2010s, particularly focusing on Nickelodeon and the alleged toxic work environments created by producer Dan Schneider. Bynes did not participate in the doc.