How Many People Watched Donald Trump’s RNC Speech?

Amanda Bell
Comments
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - July 18: People watch as Donald Trump's GOP candidate acceptance speech is broadcast inside a bar on the final night of the RNC on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former President Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv in Milwaukee. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Over 20 million people tuned in to catch Donald Trump‘s controversial speech on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

According to Forbes, ratings for RNC Night 4 indicate 23 million viewers caught the speech, and that number is expected to rise once Nielsen’s final numbers are released. Per the report,  between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ET, Fox News had a total of 8.818 million viewers, followed by NBC with 3.556 million, ABC with 2.679 million, CNN with 1.944 million, and MSNBC with 1.138 million viewers.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, early Nielsen figures indicate Fox’s share will rise to at least 10 million viewers during the same timeframe, making it “already the network’s highest-rated convention ever.”

Trump appeared at the RNC on Thursday (July 19) night to formally accept the Republican party’s nomination for president in the 2024 race.

His speech lasted for approximately 90 minutes and covered a range of topics, from the shooting at his campaign rally to his continued false allegation that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him. Fact checkers detailed dozens of false claims contained in the often off-teleprompter address.

Ratings for the first night (Monday) of the RNC indicated that 18.13 million viewers tuned in, which was a 21 percent drop from 2016 but an increase from the same night of the 2020 RNC. The second night (Tuesday) attracted fewer eyes with 14.81 million viewers, and the third (Wednesday) saw an uptick with 17.97 million viewers.

Donald Trump

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bob Newhart in 'Bob'
1
Bob Newhart Dies: Iconic Comedian Was 94
Donald Trump speech at the RNC
2
Donald Trump Talks Assassination Attempt at Republican National Convention: ‘I Had God on My Side’
Ken Jennings and Micah Rahn-Tiemeyer on Jeopardy
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Micah Rahn-Tiemeyer Explains ‘Heartbreaking’ Final Jeopardy Error
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
4
‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Stars Tease ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover in Premiere
Lou Dobbs
5
Lou Dobbs Dies: TV Host & Policital Commentator Was 78