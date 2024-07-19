How Many People Watched Donald Trump’s RNC Speech?

Over 20 million people tuned in to catch Donald Trump‘s controversial speech on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

According to Forbes, ratings for RNC Night 4 indicate 23 million viewers caught the speech, and that number is expected to rise once Nielsen’s final numbers are released. Per the report, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ET, Fox News had a total of 8.818 million viewers, followed by NBC with 3.556 million, ABC with 2.679 million, CNN with 1.944 million, and MSNBC with 1.138 million viewers.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, early Nielsen figures indicate Fox’s share will rise to at least 10 million viewers during the same timeframe, making it “already the network’s highest-rated convention ever.”

Trump appeared at the RNC on Thursday (July 19) night to formally accept the Republican party’s nomination for president in the 2024 race.

His speech lasted for approximately 90 minutes and covered a range of topics, from the shooting at his campaign rally to his continued false allegation that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him. Fact checkers detailed dozens of false claims contained in the often off-teleprompter address.

Ratings for the first night (Monday) of the RNC indicated that 18.13 million viewers tuned in, which was a 21 percent drop from 2016 but an increase from the same night of the 2020 RNC. The second night (Tuesday) attracted fewer eyes with 14.81 million viewers, and the third (Wednesday) saw an uptick with 17.97 million viewers.