These Steve Kornacki & John King Memes Will Keep You Laughing Through the Election Madness

When it comes to presidential elections, the candidates, electoral maps, and results will invariably change each cycle, but one thing remains the same: John King and Steve Kornacki will definitely bring that big board energy to their networks, crunching numbers as the county-by-county vote tallies come in for however long it might take on their magic digital maps.

It was King and CNN that first introduced audiences to their nifty election night “Magic Wall” in the 2008 presidential election, but Kornacki has become synonymous with vote map math since he first brought his khakis and genuine love of electoral minutiae to NBC and MSNBC back in 2014.

So, in the hours leading up to the 2024 presidential election polls closing, fans of both have been hitting social media to share their appreciation for the kings of interactive results imaging. And the results are just hilarious enough to bring some levity to an ultra-stressful night of news.



For some, this day is really just all about these guys.

Happy John King CNN ‘Magic Wall’ Eve to those who celebrate that religion pic.twitter.com/lUnh3VnIhq — Joe Gibney (@joegibney15) November 4, 2024

Happy Steve Kornacki Eve to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/ExmuoiP3Vb — ️‍‍☠️ (@petrelis) November 4, 2024

Some advocate for leaving out a little something for the election results fairies the night before like the true holiday it is (or at least should be).

It’s election eve! Don’t forget to leave khakis and adderall out for Steve Kornacki when you go to bed tonight pic.twitter.com/m3HRX37T5T — claytn (@dfwclayton) November 4, 2024

Left cookies out for Steve Kornacki last night so he brings us blue georgia and an Allred win pic.twitter.com/PUR5uG0LC0 — SADIE ROOF (@SadieRuth23) November 5, 2024

Almost everyone can appreciate the mathleticism that goes into what they do.

John King getting ready for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1qG2fVX0lY — BBL Grizzlies (@thiccenloans) November 5, 2024

Steve Kornacki getting ready to stand by that board all night pic.twitter.com/49nt2k4Jck — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 5, 2024

Fans hope there’s mutual respect between the two GOATs of gaming it all out because there’s plenty of room for both brainiacs.

John King and Steve Kornacki seeing each other getting ready for Election Night pic.twitter.com/WkQHpUnr6Z — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 5, 2024

John King and Steve Kornacki, it’s your time to shine. pic.twitter.com/N0svmCwNW0 — That’s My Michelle (@JamelleMyBelle) November 5, 2024



People sure know the guys are MVPs of their networks at this point.

MSNBC execs waking Steve Kornacki this morning pic.twitter.com/Qh5npLLPKo — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) November 5, 2024

John King walking into CNN tonight to work the “Magic Wall” Election Map https://t.co/rTzQzscDit — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) November 5, 2024



Even some anchors have gotten in on the game of giving them flowers.

We’re caffeinating and hydrating him.

We’re making sure he’s eating. @SteveKornacki, the national treasure, is rested and eager for his quadrennial Super Bowl. He also just reported the overwhelming majority of Georgia’s vote should be reportable shortly after polls close. pic.twitter.com/gAk6Ce97Aj — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) November 5, 2024

Lastly, there are some with a very hilarious suspicion about how things will end when it’s all said and done.