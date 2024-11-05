These Steve Kornacki & John King Memes Will Keep You Laughing Through the Election Madness

Amanda Bell
John King and Steve Kornacki Big Boards
CNN / MSNBC

When it comes to presidential elections, the candidates, electoral maps, and results will invariably change each cycle, but one thing remains the same: John King and Steve Kornacki will definitely bring that big board energy to their networks, crunching numbers as the county-by-county vote tallies come in for however long it might take on their magic digital maps.

It was King and CNN that first introduced audiences to their nifty election night “Magic Wall” in the 2008 presidential election, but Kornacki has become synonymous with vote map math since he first brought his khakis and genuine love of electoral minutiae to NBC and MSNBC back in 2014.

So, in the hours leading up to the 2024 presidential election polls closing, fans of both have been hitting social media to share their appreciation for the kings of interactive results imaging. And the results are just hilarious enough to bring some levity to an ultra-stressful night of news.

 For some, this day is really just all about these guys.

Some advocate for leaving out a little something for the election results fairies the night before like the true holiday it is (or at least should be).

Almost everyone can appreciate the mathleticism that goes into what they do.

Fans hope there’s mutual respect between the two GOATs of gaming it all out because there’s plenty of room for both brainiacs.


People sure know the guys are MVPs of their networks at this point.


Even some anchors have gotten in on the game of giving them flowers.

Lastly, there are some with a very hilarious suspicion about how things will end when it’s all said and done.

John King

Steve Kornacki




