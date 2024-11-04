Jonathan Haze, Original ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Seymour Actor, Dies at 91 — Fans Pay Tribute
Jonathan Haze, a B-movie legend who originated the character of Seymour in the cult horror classic The Little Shop of Horrors (1960), has died at the age of 91. His daughter, Rebecca Haze, shared the news with Deadline on Monday, November 4. According to that release, he “died peacefully” on Saturday (November 2) at his home in Los Angeles, California. She did not provide a cause of death.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1929, Haze was working in a gas station when he caught the attention of director and horror legend Roger Corman. They collaborated on nearly 20 films, including The Fast and the Furious (1955) and the western Five Guns West.
Their other collaborations included Apache Woman and Day the World Ended; Gunslinger, The Oklahoma Woman, It Conquered the World, Swamp Women, Naked Paradise, Not of This Earth, Rock All Night, Carnival Rock and The Viking Women and the Sea Serpent aka The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent.
Haze went on to star in TV shows Dragnet, 77 Sunset Strip, Overland Trail, The Californians, and Cimarron City before getting his big break alongside the director who launched him onto the screen.
Most memorably, in Little Shop of Horrors, Haze starred as the one-and-only Seymour, the neurotic skid row flower shop assistant who secretly begins nurturing a carnivorous plant with a taste for human flesh, unbeknownst to his coworker crush Audrey (Jackie Joseph), or an up-and-coming Jack Nicholson.
The film was adapted for the 1982 Off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors, which later went to London’s West End, and to Broadway where it found massive success. It inspired the 1986 musical movie, starring Rick Moranis as Seymour, of the same name.
Haze continued to star creature features and notable flicks like The Terror (1963) and X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes. His on-screen stints became more sporadic, though he starred in many commercials, and his last role was in the 2010 movie Nobody Smiling.
Aside from acting, Haze served as a producer alongside Corman multiple times and was the screenwriter of Invasion of the Star Creatures (1962) and a 1960 episode of 77 Sunset Strip called “Family Skeleton.”
See some fan tributes to Haze posted on social media below:
RIP Jonathan Haze at age 95. Actor well known for his role as Seymour Krelborn in @rogercorman Roger Corman’s film ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ pic.twitter.com/6AO4Mu3l4L
— Marie (@GraffitiCats) November 4, 2024
Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news about dear dear Jonathan. I know Dick Miller is waiting for you
RIP #JonathanHazehttps://t.co/Z1UvX4Etup pic.twitter.com/P4c2xxbZG9
— laura behr (@lalabehr) November 4, 2024
Jonathan Haze, 95 years old, American actor (The Little Shop of Horrors, The Terror, It Conquered the World). Godspeed…#thelittleshopofhorrors #theterror #itconqueredtheworld #jonathanhaze pic.twitter.com/R6UjoX0h5i
— RIP VIP: Virtual Cemetery (@R_I_P_VIP) November 4, 2024
Haze is survived by his daughter Rebecca, as well as another daughter, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.