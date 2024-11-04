A contestant on The Price Is Right has been crowned the luckiest ever by fans and a bewildered Drew Carey after winning a brand-new car with one of the most clutch moves, so to speak, in history.

In a clip shared on TPIR’s YouTube page on Saturday (November 2), Alexia took on the Pass The Buck game. A contestant is shown two pairs of grocery items, one pair at a time. One item in each pair displays the correct price, while the other is off by $1. The contestant must “pass the buck” to the discounted item by sliding a dollar bill marker to correct both items. For each correct slide, the contestant earns a pick from a six-number game board (behind one number, the car prize awaits).

Carey explained to Alexia, “You don’t have to know the price of anything from now on.” That’s because, even if she botched the entire game, she’d still get one free pick from the six-number board (with one-in-six odds).

First, Alexia guessed the price of a cleaning spray and goat milk. She slid the buck to make the former $5.99 with the latter $6.49, which were incorrect; the milk was actually $7.49. The crowd gasped as Alecia said: “Dang!” Then, she was shown a 15-ounce can of tomato sauce and petroleum jelly. Once more, Alexia incorrectly slid the buck the wrong way; thinking the jelly was $6.99 with the sauce $2.99. The latter, disclosed as “organic” was $3.99. Thus, she was wrong both times.

But there was a saving grace: Alexia had her one freebie guess with the six-number game board. She went with a “4” since it was her lucky number. Carey removed the “4” revealing she was on the money and, indeed, still won the car.

Alexia burst into celebration, screaming up and down as Carey was left in disbelief. “Are you kidding me?” Carey remarked. “That is the luckiest contestant.” Referencing a previous game he added, “Gets the exact bid, wins $500. She doesn’t know the price of either of those things, still wins a car!”

Fans in the comments section where they also declared Alexia one of the luckiest contestants ever on TPIR.

“Wow Alexia, that was the most incredible win I’ve seen on “Pass The Buck,'” one fan wrote. “Even if you got both sets of items wrong. Woah, that was out of this world!”

“One pick was all it took!” wrote another.

“I think this is the first time on pass the buck that we see the contestant win the car on only one pick,” wrote a third.

“Alexia bid a dollar under the previous contestant’s bid and got it right on the nose, which was mind boggling,” wrote a fourth. “That was only the second time in the show’s history where that happen. Then, with only the free pick she was automatically given for the game, SHE STILL WON!!!”

One more surmised, “Alexia is one the luckiest contestants in the show’s history.”