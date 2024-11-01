Is Drew Carey going to come on down…the aisle? The fun-loving host of The Price Is Right played into the fact that he and a contestant happened to have the exact same name, give or take.

In a clip shared to TPIR’s official Instagram page earlier this week, a contestant was brought on stage to try and win a vacation. His first name happened to be “Carey.” The host went off the cuff to turn the coincidence into a funny, if unexpected, comedy schtick, imagining them getting married.

“I love your name,” the host said as he shook hands with the gentleman. “What’s your last name?” he asked. Carey responded, “Klingfas,” so his full name was “Carey Klingfas.” Drew kept the routine going, stating, “If we got married, we’d be Drew Carey Carey Klingfas.”

The contestant burst into a nervous chuckle and blushed, as was noted by the show’s Instagram team as they added a “hand covers face” emoji to the video. Announcer George Gray played into the coincidence as well. When revealing he could win a vacation to Playa del Carmen, he added: “Well, it’s a fun trip for you two love birds!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

After composing himself, Klingfas proceeded to play the game Freeze Frame, which entails winning a vacation if the player chooses the right four digits that matched the cost of the trip. A rotating set piece incrementally rotates one tile clockwise, each time stopping so that a different price appears in the frame. Looking toward the audience, he was encouraged to pull the lever at “7,695” which turned out to be the right price. Klingfas burst into celebration as his fellow Carey declared, “Nice job!”

Fans flooded the comments section, loving the big win and the coming together of two Careys.

“I am really glad he won!” one fan wrote.

“I’m ready to meet Drew too!” wrote another.

“That should be AMAZING… safe journey!!!” wrote a third.

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes in September. Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS. The longest-running game show in America is building up to a big milestone: it’s set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.What did you think of Carey Klingfas’ vacation win? Let us know in the comments section below!

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11am ET/10am PT, CBS