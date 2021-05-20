‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine Set to Play Gay Superhero Alan Scott

Jeremy Irvine is reportedly set to play Alan Scott in the upcoming ‘Green Lantern’ series on HBO Max. The DC Comics character recently came out as gay.

Irvine, who most recently played the lead in the Bourne spinoff TV series Treadstone, is said to be in talks to star in the role, according to Variety.

Working as a train engineer before life as a superhero, Scott gained his powers from a green flame that fell to Earth. He uses his skills to fight evil with the help of a magical ring that grants him various powers.

British actor Irvine would join American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock, who is set to play unstable superhero Guy Gardner in the upcoming series from executive producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Given a ten-episode order last year, the show is expected to revolve around several Green Lanterns, with Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Kilowog featuring alongside Scott and Gardner.

Speaking with the Television Critics Association in January 2020, HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said that the show will span “several decades” and will focus on “two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth as well as one in space going into the Sinestro story.”

Irvine made his silver screen debut in 2011 in Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of War Horse, for which he received a nomination for the London Film Critics’ Choice Award for Young British Performer of the Year. He has since starred in the ABBA-inspired movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as dramas Stonewall, The Professor and the Madman, and The Last Full Measure.

Green Lantern is one of many DC projects currently in development at HBO Max; this includes The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker and a drama set around the Gotham Police Department. The streamer also recently announced two DC animated series in association with Cartoon Network, Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman.

HBO Max has yet to comment on Irvine’s potential involvement in Green Lantern.