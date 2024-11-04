‘The View’: Liz Cheney Reacts to Donald Trump Calling for Guns in Her Face (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On the eve of the 2024 presidential election, as the candidates sprint across the remaining swing states to issue their closing campaign messages, The View welcomed former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a lifelong Republican who’s been a very outspoken Donald Trump critic, to the table to talk about her decision to endorse and stump for Kamala Harris.

The first question the panelists had for her, though, was how she reacted to the moment when Trump stated that Cheney needed to have “nine barrels shooting at her [and] let’s see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face.”

After running the clip and presenting his explanation for the quote — that he was merely criticizing her for being a “war hawk” — Cheney weighed in on the highly controversial clip.

“He’s said this nonsense about ‘war hawk’ before, but what he did a couple of days ago, he’s never done before, taking the step of saying, ‘nine rifles shooting her in the face.’ And he knows what he’s doing. He knows it’s a threat directed to intimidate. Obviously, the intimidation won’t work.”

Cheney went on to say that she thinks it’s a diversionary tactic meant to distract from her work on the House Select Committee investigating January 6. “He watched television as our capital was attacked,” she explained. “For over three hours, he watched police officers be brutally beaten, he was told the vice president had been evacuated, he said, ‘So what?’… He knows he has no defense to that, and he knows the American people will not entrust again with power anyone who would do something that cruel. So because he can’t respond to that, he tries to change the subject. He tries to threaten, and it’s what autocrats do to try to get their political adversaries to be silent.”

Elsewhere in the episode, another Republican, former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin, issued her final argument for why voters should not elect her former boss, calling him “the most dangerous man to have ever sat in the American presidency.”

