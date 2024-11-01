[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hysteria! Season 1.]

October may be over, but spooky season never truly ends. The first season of Peacock‘s Hysteria! dropped on October 18, and the series is perfect for the person who loves horror movie vibes all year round, mixed with a love of heavy metal and nostalgia. The cast and EPs stopped by TV Insider’s New York City Comic Con studio to dish on the Satanic Panic series.

First and foremost, we had to talk about the show’s jaw-dropping demon that’s straight out of our nightmares. “We wanted to make a demon that looked very heavy metal, something that could have come off of a Dio album cover or something like that, so we worked with a great graphic artist to design it and spend weeks figuring out all of how his horns were going to twist, where the fire was going to come from, all that kind of stuff,” creator and executive producer Matthew Scott Kane told TV Insider. “It was originally sculpted on clay and then turned into a CG asset, which we have for all of our shows.”

When the varsity quarterback goes missing in a small Michigan town in 1989, everyone wants answers. Soon, whispers of occult activity and Satanic influence spread throughout the town. In the midst of the growing panic, a group of teens in a struggling heavy metal band called Dethkrunch decided to rebrand as a Satanic metal band, and they soon find themselves in the center of the town’s witch hunt.

Anna Camp‘s uptight and holier-than-thou Tracy Campbell goes through quite a journey in the first season, especially when it comes to her relationship with her daughter.

Camp said Tracy “feels so guilty by the end of the season [with] what’s happened with her daughter and the things she’s done to contribute it. I think that’s why in the finale she stays in the church. She’s willing to actually go down with the ship because she feels so guilty about what’s happened with her relationship with her daughter. Because that’s her entire mission throughout the entire season is to protect Faith.”

Watch the full video above, and let us know your thoughts about the first season.

Hysteria!, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock