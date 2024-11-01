‘Miss Scarlet’ Trailer: New Inspector Refuses to Work With Eliza (VIDEO)

Miss Scarlet has debuted the trailer for Season 5, the first without the formerly titular Duke Wellington, played by Stuart Martin in previous seasons.

Tom Durant-Pritchard makes his debut as the new leading man, Inspector Alexander Blake, in the trailer, above, and it’s clear that he and Kate Phillips‘ Eliza Scarlet aren’t becoming fast friends.

Here’s all the latest on the upcoming fifth season of the popular PBS series.

When does Miss Scarlet Season 5 premiere?

Season 5 comes out on Sunday, January 12, 8/7c, on PBS, but subscribers to PBS Passport and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel will be treated to an early streaming debut of the new season on December 8. Get all the Miss Scarlet Season 5 streaming details here.

Is there a trailer for Miss Scarlet Season 5?

Yes, and Eliza has her work cut out for her when her new colleague comes to town. Blake “doesn’t use private detectives,” it’s said in the trailer, but Eliza is determined to change this. “Well, I’ll see what I can do,” she declares. In another moment, Blake questions Eliza’s moves, but she won’t let him stop her work even if his complete resistance to employ her services is infuriating.

“You know where I am if you need me,” she offers him, and Blake replies, “I do, and I won’t.” Eliza rolls her eyes in exasperation.

What happens in Miss Scarlet Season 5?

In Season 5, Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path; on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question — can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Who is in the Miss Scarlet Season 5 cast?

Stars Phillips and Durant-Pritchard are joined by returning stars Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on the upcoming season.