Miss Scarlet, formerly known as Miss Scarlet and the Duke, will get an early Season 5 premiere on streaming. This news comes as the show prepares its first season since the unexpected departure of Stuart Martin, who played the titular duke in the previous seasons.

PBS and Masterpiece announced on Thursday, October 10 that Miss Scarlet Season 5 will deliver an early streaming release for Passport members beginning on Sunday, December 8 — more than one month before the season’s broadcast premiere. Subscribers to the PBS Masterpiece Amazon Prime Channel will also be able to stream the new season on December 8.

Miss Scarlet Season 5’s broadcast premiere will be on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c, immediately before the season premiere of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5.

PBS has also provided a synopsis for the season as well as new photos of returning stars Kate Phillip and Felix Scott (who plays Patrick Nash) and new leading man Tom Durant-Pritchard. The logline explains why William “The Duke” Wellington is absent.

“In the new season, Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path — on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision,” it says. “Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?”

Durant-Pritchard plays that new detective inspector, Alexander Blake. Alexander is a handsome former soldier and respected detective inspector who joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William after he goes to America. Alexander’s not particularly shocked by a woman working as a private eye, so Eliza takes this to mean she’ll be given more cases. But their relationship gets off to a rocky start since Alexander has decided not to allow private detectives to aid in his investigations.

As Blake and Miss Scarlet cross paths at various crime scenes across London, they can’t help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction.

The photos also reveal new details about Scott’s Nash. The image below shows Eliza and Nash together after he’s released from prison in Episode 4. Here’s the description for the episode, which will air on February 2 at 8/7c on PBS: “Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.”

“So we find Nash in a bit of a pickle in prison and licking his wounds,” Scott said in a statement provided by PBS. “So I think he has a lot of his home comforts to keep him happy within the four walls.”

“The great thing about this show is that the writing just gets better and better, and it always started at an incredibly strong point,” Scott continued. “But the joy of coming back here is there’s always new storylines that take you by surprise, keep you intrigued and take all the characters that [creator/wrier Rachael New and writer Ben Edwards] have so beautifully put together in new directions and surprising directions for the audience.”

See new photos of Phillips, Durant-Pritchard, and Scott in Miss Scarlet Season 5 — along with episode descriptions for the corresponding episodes — below.

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Alexander Blake and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 3, “The Thames Reaper”

“With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.”

Airing Sunday, January 26 at 8/7c on PBS.

Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 4, “The Deal”

“Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.”

Airing Sunday, February 2 at 8/7c on PBS.

Kate Phillips as Eliza in Miss Scarlet Season 5 Episode 5, “The Enchanted Mirror”

“Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.”

Airing Sunday, February 9 at 8/7c on PBS.

Miss Scarlet, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, January 12, 8/7c, PBS, Streaming December 8 on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel