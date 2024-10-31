The Price is Right host Drew Carey couldn’t contain his laughter on a recent episode of the long-running game show when a contestant described her time in Los Angeles as “rough.”

A contestant named Kathy appeared on the show on October 16 and was called down from the studio audience to Contestants Row. After winning the pricing game, Kathy took to the stage to take on the game Cliff Hangers, where a trip to London was on the line.

“Welcome to the big city, Kathy,” Carey told the eager contestant. The Price is Right films its episodes at Haven Studios in Glendale, California.

“Thank you,” Kathy replied. “It’s been rough!”

Carey broke into laughter and even covered his microphone to try and hide his cackling.

“This traffic is too much,” Kathy continued.

“Bright lights, big city,” Carey added.

After composing himself, Carey introduced Kathy to the game Cliff Hangers, where a hand-painted mountain climber ascends a mountain based on how far the contestant misses the price of a prize. If the contestant misses by too much, it could lead to the climber falling off the cliff edge.

Thankfully for Kathy, her guesses were on point and she won the game and a vacation to another big city, London, England.

“She was HILARIOUS. we loved her,” wrote one fan on the Price Is Right Instagram page.

“Oh my gosh hilarious! LOVE Drew’s laugh!!!!” said another.

“Just love Drew’s laugh LOL!” commented one viewer.

“Usually, Drew makes the wisecracks like “Welcome to Glendale.” That lady really surprised him,” wrote another.

Another added, “I had the pleasure of meeting Kathy and her husband in line. She had been to the show a few times and thought she’d NEVER get called down. Boy were we so delighted to hear her name, cheer her on, and scream when she won the trip to London!! ”

Kathy herself responded to the clip on Facebook, explaining why she described her trip to Glendale as “rough.”

“It was rough because the Grapevine was backed up for road construction the first day we went & we almost missed the show,” she shared. “We are so blessed we got to experience our time there, meet wonderful people & enjoy in the excitement for each person that got to “Come On Down”. I hope everyone will take the time to go & have an amazing time.”