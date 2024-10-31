‘Diplomat’s Explosive Second Season, ‘Ghosts’ Witch Trial, Frasier Back in Seattle, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell return for a second season of the international thriller The Diplomat, with Allison Janney appearing as the U.S. Vice President. Ghosts stages a witch trial on behalf of its new Puritan spirit. Frasier brings the former radio host back to Seattle for a fraught reunion. Hallmark seeks a new yuletide leading man in the reality competition Finding Mr. Christmas.

Netflix

The Diplomat

Picking up directly after the Season 1 cliffhanger, with a car-bomb explosion in Central London, the witty international thriller plunges Kate Wyler (Emmy nominee Keri Russell), U.S. ambassador to the U.K., into more intrigue as she and CIA station chief Eidra Park (Ali Ahn) work to expose a global conspiracy that may have ties to the British government. More cause for worry: her ex-diplomat husband Hal (the droll Rufus Sewell) and the embassy’s deputy chief Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh) were caught in the blast. The great Allison Janney (The West Wing) appears late in the six-episode season as the U.S. vice president, whose job may be Kate’s next assignment. The climactic bombshells will have fans clamoring for a third season, which has already been ordered. (See the full review.)

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

No sitcom is better suited for Halloween than this spirited hit, and once again, it doesn’t disappoint. This year, it’s the judgmental Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) taking center stage, convinced that their mortal liaison Sam (Rose McIver) is a witch and demanding she be held to account. Cue the witch trial — “How Halloween is that?” chirps Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). Given the genre, even a good-natured stunt is likely to have unintended consequences.

Chris Haston / Paramount+

Frasier

Returning to its roots for one of the best episodes of its second season, the revived sitcom sends Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and son Freddie (Jack Cutmore-Scott) back to Seattle with his producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) for a visit to his radio home of KACL, which has seen better days. With welcome cameos by Dan Butler (Bulldog) and Edward Hibbert (Gil), and a special celebrity guest voice, the reunion also brings the radio shrink in contact with a superfan (Rory O’Malley) whose life wasn’t changed for the better when he took Frasier’s advice to follow his dream. Back in Boston, Professor Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) has a falling-out with his long-suffering assistant David (Anders Keith).

Hallmark

Finding Mr. Christmas

Series Premiere

Given the surplus of holiday movies Hallmark produces each year, it’s little wonder they’re on the hunt for a fresh face and a new leading man. They’ll find one through this reality competition, hosted and co-created by Hallmark veteran Jonathan Bennett (The Holiday Sitter), in which 10 dapper hunks embark on Yule-themed challenges and screen tests to gauge their talent, charisma, heart and authenticity, with the winner scoring a starring role in one of this year’s Countdown to Christmas movies. Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place) serves as the lead judge.

Mark Hill / Peacock

Teacup

Season Finale

More suited to Halloween, the final two episodes of the sci-fi chiller build to a shattering climax as the families trapped on a Georgia farm try to discern which of them may be possessed by an extraterrestrial Assassin. This invisible menace, passed by mouth from body to body, has one goal: to stop the heroic Harbinger nestled within little Arlo (Caleb Dolden). Sacrifices will be made as the survivors look to take the fight for the planet’s future beyond their own backyard.

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

10/9c

It’s always fun to see a mystery procedural shake up the formula, even slightly. Instead of revealing whodunit in the opening scene, this week’s Halloween-themed episode suggests who might have done it when Mac (Brittany O’Grady, The White Lotus), a spoiled former child star, wakes up after a blurry Halloween Eve worried that she may have shot and killed someone. But who? And why? Enter Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), resplendent in an Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany’s costume, to figure out if Mac is a killer or a victim herself. As usual, the culprit is fairly obvious, but sealing the deal is part of the fun.

