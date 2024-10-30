A contestant on The Price Is Right won a segment in an incredibly impressive fashion, but host Drew Carey slightly fudged the numbers while announcing her big victory.

In a clip shared by the game show on Tuesday, October 29, Marchelle took on the Check Out Game. One by one, the contestant is asked to give a price for five grocery items. After all five prices are guessed, the contestant’s guesses are totaled. The actual prices for the five grocery items are then revealed, one at a time. If the contestant’s total is within $2 of the actual total (either above or below), they win a prize.

The prize was announced as a trip to Portugal, and with that, Marchelle began guessing. She guessed a tub of Morton’s Salt was $2, a can of instant ramen was $2.50, a can of nacho sauce was $3, an herbal tea box was $8, and a box of pine tar soap was $4.

Carey revealed the total of the grocery items was $19.50, and it was time to see if Marchelle was on the money with her estimations. The host totaled up her guesses, with the soap becoming the make-or-break. Carey revealed the soap was valued at $6.99, putting Marchelle at $19.15, a mere 35 cents from the total price.

Marchelle burst into joy upon her near-exact win, and Carey had to remark how close she was. However, he wasn’t quite correct when he did so.

“Only off by $45 cents!” he said, instead of the right figure, 35 cents. The flub was made more apparent since the correct figure was also flashing on the set piece behind him. “Man, look at that!” he closed.

Fans came on down to the comments section of the clip on YouTube, some cracking jokes at Carey’s expense (given the irony of the host mistaking the correct price himself), while others simply celebrated the amazing win.

“Fortunately the price of hearing aids are down so maybe that 35 cents can help Drew get one,” one fan wrote. “Lol I’m joking, I’m joking,” they added.

“The Soap sealed the deal!” wrote another.

“Enjoy your trip to Portugal Marchelle!” penned a third.

“Yay! Michelle’s going to Portugal! Off by just $0.35!” wrote a fourth.

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes last month. Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS. Indeed, the longest-running game show in America is building up to a big milestone: it’s set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.