Martha Stewart Admits She’s ‘Sad’ She Hasn’t Spoken to Ex-Husband in ‘Over 20 Years’

Martha Stewart‘s Netflix documentary premieres on October 30, where she will open up about her life and career, including her former marriage to Andy Stewart, whom she says she hasn’t talked to in “over 20 years.”

Speaking to People at the New York premiere of the upcoming Netflix doc Martha on Monday, October 21, the media mogul revealed she hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband in over two decades.

When asked if Andy had seen the documentary, Martha told the outlet, “The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly.”

Martha and Andy married in 1961 after a year of dating. They had a daughter together, Alexis, in 1965. The former couple spent nearly three decades together before separating and then divorcing in 1990.

The lifestyle guru’s latest comments come after her jaw-dropping revelation that she cheated on Andy during their marriage. In the trailer for the upcoming doc, Martha is asked by a producer, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” Martha responds, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about it.”

This isn’t the first time Martha has opened up about the lack of communication between her and her ex-husband. In an interview with People back in 2020, she stated, “Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

Martha never remarried after Andy, though she did date actor Anthony Hopkins for a while before ending the relationship after she saw The Silence of the Lambs. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022, Martha admitted, “All I could think of was him eating, you know…”

She also dated former Microsoft employee and billionaire Charlies Simonyi on and off for 15 years. The former couple officially broke things off in February 2008.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, the Martha documentary “pulls back the curtain on one of America’s greatest self-made icons, from her start as a teenage model, her stint as a Wall Street stockbroker, and her eventual reign as the grand dame of entertaining and good taste.”

The doc will feature “hundreds of hours of intimate interviews with Stewart and those from her inner circle, along with Stewart’s private archives of diaries, letters, and never-seen-before footage.”