Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Tuesday’s (October 29) show, the cohosts of The View continued to rail on Donald Trump‘s controversial rally in New York over the weekend, and Sunny Hostin was, once again, hot as lava about the subject.

Her comments on Monday’s show went viral, as she spoke furiously against the “joke” featured speaker Tony Hinchcliffe made about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage.” In a soundbite that went ’round the world (er, at least, the world of political types on social media), she said that Puerto Ricans like herself intended to take out the garbage on Election Day, with that garbage being Trump himself.

On Tuesday, Hostin went even further with her remarks by labeling the entire rally a hate-fest. After reviewing footage of VP candidate JD Vance responding to criticism of the “joke” by saying Americans need to be less offendable, Hostin snapped, “I think it’s really easy for those that aren’t otherized in this country to not be offended and to tell us, those that are otherized and marginalized, not to be offended. Well, I’m offended.”

Hostin continued, “I’m offended, not only about my community but about all communities. I’ll say, I think we need to call that rally what it was: It was a white nationalist rally with a white nationalist platform.”

She then reminded audience members to read through Project 2025, the ultra-right-wing agenda that has been written by Trump allies at the Heritage Foundation for implementation in a second Trump term. “If Donald Trump is elected, that will be the policies of this country,” she warned, “And we’re not talking enough about it.”

Hostin wasn’t the only one who had harsh words to share about the rally, either; Joy Behar said of it, “All that was missing was the German subtitles,” and she went on to call it a “Nuremberg rally,” echoing comparisons of the event to the infamous 1939 Nazi party rally that took place in the same venue.

Then, Whoopi Goldberg closed out the conversation by noting, “A lot of people went to that rally and got their eyes opened, I think, because I think a lot of people went thinking, ‘Oh, they don’t mean me.’ They do mean you.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC