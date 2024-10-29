Reba McEntire made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 28) night and shared a rather personal and high-larious anecdote about caring for her sick mother.

McEntire, who is starring in two of NBC‘s hit shows with The Voice and Happy’s Place, disclosed a story about caring for her mother who died from bladder cancer in 2020. As the singer and actress launched into her story, McEntire recalled that she had originally been putting a tour together at the beginning of 2020, but during her break, she returned home to spend time with her mother.

“So I stayed with her, slept in the bed with her and everything, and when I got to Stringtown, Oklahoma, [my sister] Alice told me, she said, ‘Now if Momma starts hurting tonight when y’all go to sleep, give her one of these gummies.’ And I said, ‘Okay, alright.’ And said, ‘The whole thing?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, the whole thing.'”

Admittedly, McEntire said, “I wasn’t really comfortable with that, so when we started going to bed, I said, ‘Momma, let’s get ahead of this pain, I’m gonna give you half of this.'” As McEntire recalled, she instructed her mother to tuck the gummy into her gums where it would dissolve slowly over time and provide longer pain relief.

At that point, McEntire remembered thinking, “Well shoot, Momma’s taken it, I need to see what she’s experiencing.” Before going any further in her tale, host Jimmy Fallon butted in to ask if McEntire had any experience with presumably weed gummies, to which McEntire responded that she’d probably had one before but at a low dosage.

As the story continued, McEntire recalled struggling to get out of bed and get her mother a glass of ice water after she consumed the single half of the gummy. But what would cause a reaction in which she recalled laying down, “and I swear there was weeds and flowers growing out of my head.”

According to McEntire, the day after the event, she asked her family how many milligrams were in the gummy. “Fifty,” she told Fallon dramatically to which he burst into a fit of giggles. “I took 25 milligrams, I gave my Momma 25 milligrams,” McEntire said, and she “still took care of Momma.”

But you’ll have to see McEntire’s hilarious reenactment of the event in the full video interview above. Let us know what you thought of her story in the comments section, below, and don’t miss McEntire on The Voice and Happy’s Place this fall on NBC.