Todd Chrisley Demands Move to New Prison After Getting Fired From Chaplain Role

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley recently lost his job in the prison chapel, and now his attorney is opening up about the situation, revealing that his client is “disappointed and emotionally offended.” Chrisley has also asked to be moved to another prison following the decision.

As previously reported, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed that Todd was fired from his job as an Assistant to the Chaplain at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, where he’s serving a 12-year sentence for bank and tax fraud. This meant that Todd also lost access to a small office in the chapel where he did his volunteer work.

Speaking to Today.com, Surgent said Todd was removed “without cause,” explaining how his client lost the role because he was “communicating with people that had been admitted into” the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

Surgent said no “real reason” was given for the firing, but he and Todd believe it could be due to RDAP participants having “access to the outside.”

The lawyer went on to say that Todd has “befriended many inmates” who turn to him “for advice and guidance.” He added, “They also look for him to discuss their particular situations or any emotional problems they may be having and coordinate the religious services some of these inmates would attend.”

Last year, Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed how her father has become a positive influence on his fellow inmates. She revealed on her Unlocked podcast that Todd had been teaching classes while in prison and that other inmates saw him as the “president.”

Surgent told Today.com that Todd’s role in the chapel gave him the “ability to participate in his faith and to help other people with their faith” and that it was “a big part” of his prison life and “meant a lot” to him.

Todd served in the role for the past two years, and Surgent claimed that the prison chaplain “always represented to the administration” that he “was doing an exemplary job in his position.”

Despite losing his job in the prison chapel, Surgent said that Todd’s faith remains strong. “Todd also believes that his overall sentence of 12 years was excessive, and he will be pursuing every legal means still available to him in order to have his sentence corrected in conformity with his alleged crime,” Surgent noted.

The attorney also revealed that Todd has requested to be “moved to another facility.”

Todd and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington; her sentence was upheld last month.