As Election Day on November 5 draws near, Jon Stewart kicked off Monday’s (October 28) episode of The Daily Show by addressing each candidate’s final push to become the next United States president.

Stewart started by mentioning how Beyoncé appeared at Kamala Harris‘ rally in Houston over the weekend; however, he was disappointed the Grammy-winning singer didn’t perform. “No singing? F*** it, I’m voting for Trump,” the late-night host quipped.

He then turned his attention to Donald Trump‘s headline-grabbing rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Stewart played a montage of clips from the rally, which included speakers such as Trump’s running mate JD Vance, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, Dr. Phil McGraw, and Hulk Hogan.

“Now, generally, that’s a lineup you see outside Madison Square Garden, yelling at strangers as they try to get inside Madison Square Garden,” Stewart joked. “How dare they desecrate the stage that the Piano Man has consecrated? How dare you! How f****** dare you! Do you know how many Scenes From an Italian Restaurant he’s going to have to play to exorcise the demons that were on that stage?”

Stewart then focused in on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who caused controversy at the rally when he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“In retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic is probably not the best decision by the campaign politically, but, to be fair, the guy’s just doing what he does,” Stewart said.

The comedian then played clips from Hinchcliffe’s set at the Tom Brady roast earlier this year, where he told a bunch of racist and anti-Semitic jokes.

“There’s something wrong with me,” Stewart stated. “I find that guy very funny… so, I’m sorry. I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and not having him do roast jokes? That’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not having… oh.”

Stewart then highlighted Trump’s deportation plans, including his wildly changing statistics. The host said the former president estimates to deport somewhere “between 2 and eleventy billion people.”

Mocking Trump’s plans, Stewart quipped, “We’re only deporting people who’ve come here illegally, or people who have come here legally but sneaky-legally, or people who have children who are actually citizens, or some people who look like they may have come here illegally, or people that have protested the war in Gaza, or a special prosecutor who Trump doesn’t like, Jack Smith… By the way, name a more American name than Jack f****** Smith. Where are you gonna deport him to, Faneuil Hall in Boston?”

Stewart also referred to the time Trump wasn’t able to identify his wife in a photograph, saying, “Right now, you think you’re safe because the group Trump’s talking about, it’s not you. As if, ‘Are you sure this isn’t my wife?’ Donald Trump can tell the f****** difference or even cares.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Stewart confirmed he will be staying with The Daily Show for another year. The fan-favorite host was brought back this year to host the election coverage.

“This is my last show before the election, but not my last show. I’m coming back, baby. We’re doing another year,” Stewart revealed.