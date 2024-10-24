‘The View’ Cohosts Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg Deliver Emotional Election Rants: ‘I Can’t Take This’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar has no more patience for so-called “undecided” voters, and Whoopi Goldberg has a direct message for “You Know Who,” a.k.a. Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s (October 24) edition of The View, both cohosts got extremely fired up when discussing the latest news surrounding the 2024 presidential election, particularly when it came to reactions to Kamala Harris‘ CNN Town Hall and the reactions on Wednesday night. After reviewing footage of a supposedly non-committed voter who criticized Harris for “trashing Trump” and engaging in “high school gossip” when she answered host Anderson Cooper‘s question about whether she thinks Trump is a “fascist” in the affirmative and cited former Chief of Staff John Kelly’s similar claim, Behar completely lost her cool.

“Trump is the one who started calling people names. Kamala did not. The Democrats didn’t start with that. Way back when we were watching the primaries, ‘Lil Marco’ and ‘Crooked Hillary,’ he started the name-calling… Now he’s saying that Kamala is stupid and everything else. She’s not supposed to respond to that?” Behar said.

When Sara Haines attempted to defend the commenter’s reaction to Harris’ assertions, Behar snapped, “This woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about, if you want my opinion.”

Sunny Hostin also agreed that Harris wasn’t wrong in her response, saying, “The vice president was also answering Anderson’s question, which was, ‘Do you believe he is a fascist?’ ‘Yes, I do.’ What is she supposed to do? Not answer that?”

Behar then circled right back to her point, mocking undecided voters with exasperation: “‘I’m still on the fence.’ ‘I’m still on the fence.’ Get off the fence,” she said, drawing thunderous applause from the live audience. “There’s a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nutcase. That’s what you’re up against. Stop with the fence already. I’m sick of it. I can’t take this anymore. You can see I’m having a breakdown. I cannot take wait ’til the election is over so I can sleep at night, ugh.”

When Hostin then pointed to some positive news with the number of early voters turning out in key swing states, Behar continued, “We need a blue tsunami because if it’s close, we’re going to have all this stuff going on.”

“You’re going to have this stuff going on anyway,” Goldberg then said. “You do remember that this man cannot see the forest for the tree. He knows he lost the last time, and for the last four years, all we’ve heard is, ‘I won. They were mean to me. They were mean to me. I won, I won, I won.'” She then raised her voice to the point of screaming as she insisted, “You lost! You lost!”

After cooler heads prevailed, the segment ended with Hostin expanding upon her initial prediction of a Harris win, claiming she does believe there will be a “blue tsunami.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC